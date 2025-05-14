Image: Air Arabia

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low-cost carrier, reported a 34 per cent year-on-year jump in first-quarter net profit, buoyed by rising passenger demand and steady revenue growth.

The airline posted a net profit of Dhs355m ($96.6m) for the three months ending March 31, 2025, up from Dhs266m in Q1 2024.

Revenue rose 14 per cent to Dhs1.75bn during the period, Air Arabia said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 4.9 million passengers flew with the Air Arabia Group across its six operating hubs between January and March 2025, marking an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The average seat load factor stood at 84 per cent.

“The strong start to 2025 reflects Air Arabia’s continued resilience and strategic agility,” said Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia. “Our robust financial and operational performance underscores the success of our low-cost business model and disciplined cost management.”

The carrier attributed the profit growth to strong demand despite external pressures including Ramadan seasonality, volatile fuel prices, currency fluctuations, and global supply chain constraints.

Air Arabia’s total operating fleet grew to 83 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, with two new Airbus A320s added in January 2025. The airline also expanded its network by adding seven new routes, bringing the total to 217 across all hubs.

Available seat capacity increased by 11 per cent in Q1 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter.

“We remain committed to our strategic growth plans for 2025,” Al Thani added, noting the airline’s focus on expanding connectivity, tapping new markets, and delivering value-driven travel.

