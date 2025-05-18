Image: Air Arabia

Air Arabia has announced it’s launching direct flights to Krabi, Thailand, further expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia.

Starting November 28, the new service will operate daily from Sharjah International Airport to Krabi International Airport using Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

The schedule includes four weekly evening departures from Sharjah at 10:45pm, arriving in Krabi at 8:10am the following day, and three weekly morning departures at 8:15am, arriving at 5:40pm.

Return flights from Krabi are scheduled at 10:10am and 6:40pm on alternating days.

Krabi flight launch reflects increasing demand: Air Arabia GCEO

“We are pleased to expand our network in Thailand with the launch of our new direct service to Krabi, a destination that offers strong appeal for both leisure and adventure travellers,” said Adel Al Ali, group EO of Air Arabia. “With the growing demand for travel to Southeast Asia, this new route reaffirms our commitment to providing affordable and convenient air travel while continuously investing in expanding our global reach.”

Krabi becomes the airline’s third destination in Thailand, following Bangkok and Phuket, reinforcing the airline’s presence in the region and offering travellers more options to one of the kingdom’s most scenic coastal destinations.