



After the smell of smoke was detected, an Air Canada flight from Las Vegas to Toronto was diverted to Des Moines International Airport on Thursday.

Air Canada Rouge Flight 1702 landed in Iowa as a precautionary measure after an acrid odour was noticed in the flight deck, Air Canada stated in an email.

No injuries were reported among the 176 passengers on board. The aircraft landed normally following standard procedure, and was met by airport first responders and was cleared to taxi to the gate, the airline said.

A replacement aircraft was dispatched, allowing passengers to arrive at Toronto early this morning, the spokesperson noted.

This incident echoes a similar emergency landing from Air Canada Jazz Flight 7962. The regional aircraft heading from Toronto to Montreal had to land on CBF Trenton on July 31, 2024,

according to InQuinte

.

That flight was diverted after pilots smelled smoke in the flight deck. A Jazz Aviation spokesperson told InQuite that no fires were found and that the aircraft was inspected after its safe arrival.

No one was harmed in the earlier incident but passengers reported they could smell the smoke as well. The source of the smell was unknown, InQuinte wrote.

