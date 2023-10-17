Get dinner on the table in 15 minutes with these air-fryer salmon fillets. Simply rub each salmon fillet with a little olive oil and herb seasoning, put in the air-fryer basket and cook 180C for 8-10 mins until cooked through. Serve with your choice of greens, quinoa or rice. That’s dinner sorted!

2. Air-fryer chicken breasts

Use your air fryer to create this vibrant dish of tender chicken breast, coated in garlic, sweet paprika and herbs. Simply roll oiled chicken breasts in the seasoning and put in the air-fryer to cook for 18-20 mins, then serve with rice, greens or a salad. Mix up the spices for interest or keep it plain, it’s up to you.

3. Air-fryer sweetcorn fritters

Make homemade sweetcorn and spring onion fritters in the air fryer for easy, energy-efficient cooking. These would be perfect as a veggie lunch, starter or side.

4. Air-fryer sweet potato jackets with tahini yogurt

Enjoy these air-fried sweet potato jackets as a filling family meal, amped up with a simple yogurt flavoured with tahini, garlic lemon zest and juice, maple syrup and some salt and pepper. Sprinkle with crisp curry leaves, chopped coriander and chilli flakes and you’ve got a seriously impressive air-fried meal on your hands.

5. Air-fryer bacon

Cooking bacon in your air-fryer means you’ll still achieve a crispy texture, just with less fat. Serve with your favourite sauce.

6. Air-fryer buffalo cauliflower wings

Make the most of your air-fryer and try these low-effort buffalo-style cauliflower wings, enjoyed as a spicy side or veggie main. Full of flavour, without the effort!

7. Air-fryer baked potatoes

Good news: bang your spuds in the air-fryer and you’ll still achieve the same crisp skin and fluffy potato centre as its oven baked alternative. The process is quicker and more energy-efficient, so it’s a win-win!

8. Air-fryer roasted canned potatoes

You wouldn’t believe these roasted potatoes are from a can. Skip the process of oven roasting entirely in favour of the air fryer – they’re not the same as oven-cooked, but they do turn golden and crisp.

9. Air-fryer tofu (popcorn nuggets)

Do you struggle with getting perfectly fried, crunchy tofu? Try cooking in your air-fryer. Coated in breadcrumbs and flavoured with garlic and paprika, these golden nuggets will become your new savoury snack, served with your favourite dip. They could also accompany a main meal.

10. Air-fried chips

Who knew you could make super-crispy, tender and golden chips without the use of a deep-fat fryer? This recipe is so simple: tip your chips into the bottom of an air-fryer, add the oil, toss the chips in the oil so they are evenly coated and program to cook for 30 mins. Air-frying means you’ll use less oil than deep-frying, making it a healthier alternative.

11. Air-fryer chicken thighs

A simple shortcut to succulent chicken, with deliciously crispy skin to boot? Who would say no to that! The good news is it can be easily achieved in the air-fryer: rub the chicken thighs with oil, coat in a simple spice mix then leave in the basket of your air-fryer to cook, skin-side down, for 10 mins at 180C. Turn over and cook for a further 10-15 mins until cooked through. Crispy perfection!

12. Air-fryer sweet potato fries

You can now rustle up a plate of sweet potato fries using very little oil thanks to the air fryer. Before leaving in the basket to cook, ramp up the flavour with your choice of seasoning: sweet smoked paprika, Cajun or BBQ seasoning all work well.

13. Air-fryer sausages

Sausages can be cooked quickly and easily thanks to the air-fryer (and without the need for additional oil). Arrange the sausages in a single layer in the basket, set the air-fryer to 180C and cook for 10-15 mins, turning every 5 mins, until the sausages are cooked through. Serve as a side for breakfast or in buns with lashings of ketchup.

14. Air-fryer halloumi

You can cook up the same crispy fried halloumi you know and love in the air-fryer, just with a lowered fat content. Sprinkle with smoked paprika or mixed herbs to pep things up.

15. Air-fryer steak

Use your air-fryer to cook steak and you won’t look back. Once you’ve removed it from the air fryer basket, knock up your favourite sauce and serve alongside air-fryer chips, a leafy green salad or roasted veg.

