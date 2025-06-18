NEW DELHI – Air India chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on June 18 that Air India’s Boeing Dreamliner flight that crashed with 242 people on board last week had a clean engine history.

In an interview with Indian broadcaster Times Now, Mr Chandrasekaran said Air India flight 171’s right engine was new and installed in March 2025, and that the left engine was last serviced in 2023.

The Dreamliner was fitted with GE Aerospace’s GEnx engines.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for Gatwick Airport south of London began losing altitude seconds after takeoff from India’s Ahmedabad.

All but one of the passengers were killed in the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade, with around 30 fatalities on the ground. REUTERS

