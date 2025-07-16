NEW DELHI – Air India has completed the inspection of fuel control switches on Boeing 787 planes with no issues being found, Indian broadcaster NDTV said on July 16, citing an official.

Boeing and Air India did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters could not immediately verify the NDTV report.

India on July 14 ordered its airlines to examine fuel switches on several Boeing aircraft models, while South Korea ordered a similar measure on July 15, as scrutiny intensified of fuel switch locks at the centre of an investigation into

a deadly Air India crash

in June that killed 260 people.

India’s Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said

it issued an order to investigate locks

on several Boeing models, including 787s and 737s, after several Indian and international airlines began making their own inspections of fuel switches.

A preliminary report

released last week into the crash found the switches had almost simultaneously flipped from run position to cutoff shortly after takeoff.

The Boeing Dreamliner bound for London from the Indian city of Ahmedabad began to lose thrust and sink shortly after takeoff, according to the report on the world’s deadliest aviation accident in a decade. REUTERS