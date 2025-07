(Reuters) -Airbus said on Tuesday it delivered 306 airplanes in the first half of the year, down 5.56% from 323 in the same period of 2024.

The world’s largest planemaker also said in a monthly bulletin that it won 494 gross orders in the first six months of 2025, or a net 402 after cancellations.

Airbus delivered 63 airplanes in June.

