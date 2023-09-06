An ‘AITA for changing my mind about kids a 57 and leaving my girlfriend because of it?’ on Reddit has prompted the readers to share similar opinions about a boyfriend “desperate” to have his own children.

Reddit users anonymously share problems concerning their personal lives seeking the advice of fellow users when everything else fails to fix their relationship. People open up about certain situations to get else’s validation and achieve a sense of righteousness; these stories often go out in the form of AITA (Am I the a******?). A boyfriend from one such story is getting an earful for making his girlfriend look bad for his life decisions.

Reddit user asks ‘AITA for changing my mind about kids at 57’

The OP, 57, and his ex-girlfriend, 55 are splitting over one of their decisions to have a kid in the late 50s.

The OP’s girlfriend was like none other girls he had dated when they first met 25 years ago. She did not push him for marriage after one year mark like most girls in his experience did.

She grew up in Sweden where it’s beleived to be normal for people to live with each other for years or raise a family without entering a marriage.

But, his girlfriend always wanted her own children, which led to a lot of disagreements between her and her boyfriend. He was solely focused on his business at the time and he didn’t want to resent his future children for stopping him from pursuing his career and dreams.

The couple underwent counseling and this led to a lot of arguments between them. However, the boyfriend’s business became a priority when they were struggling financially and the focus shifted from children.

OP wants to have biological children when his girlfriend can’t

Before they knew it, the OP was 41, and his girlfriend was 39. They had started to do better financially as the money had started to come in.

The OP’s girlfriend didn’t seem interested in having kids when the business was doing well and the couple rather focused on travelling the world and enjoying the money they were making. She quit her job and got involved in charity while the OP is focused on some causes too.

But, the realization struck the OP late, when he was in his late 50s and his girlfriend hit menopause. He was upset when he had to accept that his girlfriend could no longer carry their child and he may never be able to see another human with his quirks and characteristics which are only possible through biology.

He saw his friends in their late 50s become fathers and lead normal lives, but he couldn’t live the same dream because his girlfriend wasn’t capable of reproducing owing to their age.

When he sat his girlfriend down to share his concerns, she shamed him for not wanting to adopt a child and branded him a narcissist for insisting on having biological children.

When the argument blew up, the OP gave his girlfriend one week to move out of their vacation home.

Users say the boyfriend is TA

Reddit users feel the boyfriend is in the wrong for his unreasonable demands. They think he should have made up his mind sooner about having children and it isn’t on his girlfriend anymore.

One wrote: “25 years?? refused to have kids then only once she can’t have kids he changes his mind!? WOW YTA xs 10,0000”

“He wasted her time in the worst way,” said another.

A third user said: “You chose money, you can’t change your mind and abandon someone who stuck by you for 25 years bc you didn’t get it together”

“What an absolutely garbage person,” said one irked user.