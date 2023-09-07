A prompt on Reddit that read ‘AITA for giving my brother and his wife 2 days to return my piano’ seems to have generally united most of the site’s users, but did they side with the OP?

An eyebrow-raising thread posted to the popular Reddit page AITA (Am I The A**hole) details how a family relationship broke down over a rather heated argument about a piano. Having first been uploaded to the site in October 2022, the debate continues to rage on online after going viral on TikTok.

While AITA debates tend to split users down the middle, most people seemed to be on the same page about this situation – but did they side with the original poster (OP), or the piano thieves she was complaining about in the post?

Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

AITA for giving my brother and his wife 2 days to return my piano

Beginning with the context of the story, the OP is a 32-year-old female who developed a passion for piano after meeting her husband, who taught the instrument professionally.

Sadly, the OP lost her husband six months before the post was written and, in order to comfort herself in her late partner’s absence, regularly plays the piano that he bought her a couple of years prior to his death.

The OP’s piano-playing habit is not well received by her family, however. After losing their apartment, her brother and his wife have moved in with the OP for two months – and they make it clear that they do not care for the noise of her playing it.

Though the OP agrees to only play it in the daytime, her brother continues to argue with her about the instrument and one day, upon returning home after spending the day with friends, the OP found that her piano had disappeared.

As you probably predicted, while the OP was out of the house her brother moved the piano to a “friends garage” (he didn’t state who the friend was), though he assured his sister that he would move back into her house once he and his wife found somewhere to stay.

This rather bold move was not appreciated by the OP, who proceeded to kick both her brother and her sister-in-law out of the house, giving them two days to return the piano before she called the police on them…

Her brother and sister-in-law want to move back in…

While the OP’s brother and sister-in-law accepted her decision and moved out of the house, the piano had not been returned when she wrote the post in October.

The couple did agree to return the piano, but only on the condition that she lets them move back in – a compromise she is not willing to accept. The OP put her foot down, and told them they must return the piano immediately, reiterating that she won’t hesitate to involve the authorities.

Of course, the wider family has begun to get involved at this stage. The OP’s mother has phoned her to tell her she should let her brother back into this house, thus piling on the pressure for her to back down.

The intervention from her mom, combined with the fact that she is effectively able to put a stop to her brother’s homelessness, but is choosing not to over a musical instrument, leaves the OP feeling conflicted – prompting her to confide in the AITA Reddit group.

Post unites AITA readers in fury

According to the vast majority of respondents to the AITA Reddit thread, however, the OP needn’t second guess herself over the piano situation – as they believe she is not the a**hole.

“NTA (Not The A**hole), it’s your place and your piano. They stole your piano and are holding it ransom to get their way – so not only stealing your property but trying to use extortion”, wrote one angry user beneath the post.

Another Reddit user was in agreement, writing: “NTA. You could also try posting on social media tagging your brother so his friends see – let them know that whoever is storing the piano is currently storing a stolen item and they have XX hours to return it before the police become involved? You just know he hasn’t told the truth to whoever is keeping it!”

“Don’t wait, call the police now. Assuming the piano hasn’t been sold, it’s in a garage where the varying temperature this time of year will do it no good. Moisture will also negatively affect it. Press him for payment to have it professionally re-tuned as well once it’s returned… judgement: NTA”, added a third impassioned user.

The widespread agreement was endorsed by somebody else in the thread, who wrote: “NTA. I’m shocked that anyone, especially your own mother, would condone the a**holeyness of your brother’s behavior. This was not his home, it was yours. This was not his property, it was yours… I would not only call the police on him, but I would make it known to the ‘friend’ that is keeping the piano that he is also on the hook for keeping the stolen goods, and have charges brought against that person too.”