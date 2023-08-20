Recently, a Reddit story titled ‘AITA for making my daughter run away because of her curly hair’ has been going viral as people are in disbelief at what went down.

Social media has become a place where people feel they can come forward and share their stories while staying anonymous, and one such place happens to be Reddit. Here, people have the freedom to speak their minds or ask genuine queries from other users. In recent years, the AITA posts from the platform have become quite popular on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok,

‘AITA for making my daughter run away because of her curly hair’ story explored

The original post was made to the platform a couple of years ago but it managed to go viral once again because the writer had an update for the people. In it, the author pointed out that he was the father of three daughters. Two of his daughters had straight hair but his middle daughter had curly, blonde hair. Due to this, she could not maintain her hair like her siblings.

The middle daughter had to use a special conditioner and shampoo to maintain her hair. While the author, brought her what she needed he soon realized that she was going through them ‘like water.’ He asked the daughter to use them consciously as he purchased another set for her. However, he warned her that she would have to use the bottles for two months as she would not get new ones if they were finished before.

As the author expected, the bottles finished much ahead of time. Instead of buying her usual, the author decides to buy the shampoo and conditioner from the dollar store. However, the daughter is unhappy with it and reportedly throws a tantrum and it results in her leaving the home.

The author posts an update

A couple of days ago the author returned to the platform and posted an update about what happened. In it, he revealed that after the daughter ran away she ended up in his wife’s sister’s house. He also found out that she had been planning to leave the house for a while and had been saving up by working part-time after school.

However, in the note that she had left, the daughter mentioned that she couldn’t handle living with him. While the wife thought about getting a divorce to bring back the daughter the author notes that the idea was soon dropped because of the financial constraints they would face if he were to leave.

The author ended the post by writing that he and his wife were figuring out the best way to deal with the situation.

Reddit users react to the post

Many were having a hard time believing that the post was real. One user wrote: “I can’t believe this is real. I hope it’s fake.” Another added: “I doubt this story is real.”

“Also makes you wonder, if this was the one issue he thought other people would agree with him on, what are the issues he’s not talking about? (assuming this is real),” read one more comment.

“This is definitely about more than just curly hair,” another speculated. “There has to be way more to this,” said another.