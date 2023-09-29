A Reddit post called ‘AITA for moving to a hotel’ has left everyone furious at the writer’s ‘abhorrent’ in-laws.

The post was shared in the popular ‘Am I the a**hole?’ thread where people ask if they did wrong in certain situations.

‘AITA for moving to a hotel’

The Reddit post is called “AITA for moving to a hotel because my wife’s family insisted I sleep on the couch?” and was shared eight months ago.

It begins with a man explaining that he married his wife last summer and her parents live across the country, so he’s only met them a handful of times.

They invited them to come and stay with them for a few days and it’s the first time he’s ever been to their home.

He watched football with her dad, they had a nice dinner and everything was going really well until it came to bed time.

Her parents oddly said that they didn’t want him sharing a bed with his wife in their home and demanded he sleep on the couch.

“I honestly thought they were joking at first, but they insisted we sleep separately,” he wrote. “I had a problem with the implication that I shouldn’t be allowed to sleep next to my wife, and I also have a bad back and the couch did not look the least bit comfortable.”

Husband moves to a hotel

After arguing back and forth, he decided to leave and go and stay at a hotel for the night while his wife stayed with her parents.

In the morning, he called her asking what time he should come back and she said her parents wanted him to apologize for leaving.

“I told her that I’m willing to apologize to keep the peace, but they need to acknowledge that it wasn’t appropriate to insist I can’t share a bed with my own wife,” he wrote.

They refused to apologize and insisted that he come back and stay on the couch for the rest of the visit or he’s no longer welcome in the house.

He’s now livid and said there’s no chance that he will do that, adding he is longer willing to offer any sort of apology.

“My wife’s sisters are now bothering me saying this is just the way their parents are, that my wife is very upset, and that I need to just give in and stay on the couch,” the writer said.

“From my perspective, I don’t care what they think and I’m willing to treat the rest of this trip as a solo vacation, go sightseeing and meet my wife back at the airport at the end of the week.”

Reddit furious at ‘abhorrent’ hosts

Reddit users all agree that the writer is NTA (not the a**hole) and are slamming his in-laws for being so rude.

One person wrote: “NTA – Your in-laws are abhorrent hosts. It’s their house, their rules and their rules are stupid. Rather than fighting a pointless battle, you set a clear and valid boundary, and they chose to take offense to it.”

“You are totally NTA. This is absolutely bizarre and honestly, if your wife doesn’t come to her own senses on this and apologize to you plus set some boundaries with her parents, you two need to have some hard conversations upon your return home,” said another.

A third person added: “NTA. You’re not teenagers, you’re a married couple. That is insane. Also, knowing how her parents are, surely your wife could have forewarned you that this would likely happen? Of course she didn’t because she knew that you’d likely not stand for it.”

Others are saying his wife is a “red flag” for not supporting him, with one user saying: “You have a wife problem just as much as you have an in-law problem. She should be defending you, not deferring to them.”