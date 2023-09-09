Reddit users are reacting to the ‘AITA for not inviting any of my siblings to my wedding’ story and the family members ‘malicious’ behavior has left many of them upset.

Reddit is one of the internet’s best places to share your stories and get people’s perspectives on your situation. Often times the platform’s users share their experiences with their significant other or with family members. However, every now and then a story pops up that leaves many readers enraged at the injustice towards the original poster (also known as OP). One such story is the recent ‘AITA for not inviting any of my siblings to my wedding’ one. Here’s the family drama.

A look at ‘AITA for not inviting any of my siblings to my wedding’ story

The OP is a 23-year-old female. She is getting married in a few months and has decided to not invite any of her siblings. This has caused her relationship with them to get strained.

The OP has four siblings who are significantly older than her. She has two brothers who are 38 each. Next, she has a 36-year-old brother and a 34-year-old sister. All of her siblings got married when she was a teen. They all had child-free weddings and she wasn’t invited to any of their special days despite being their sibling. “My oldest sibling first had a child-free wedding and then the others decided to follow,” the OP writes.

When OP’s oldest brother got married, she was 10. When her other older brother tied the knot she was 12. At the time of her sister’s child-free wedding, she was 15. “At first she didn’t want a child-free wedding, but all of the family members convinced her because “OMG it’s so refreshing to be in a wedding where children don’t bring havoc”” OP shares.

When the OP’s last brother got married, she was 17. This time around OP knew she wasn’t getting an invite. “I didn’t ask, beg,” she says. Furthermore, OP’s step-cousin who had just turned 18 made the cut on the wedding guest list but she was left out.

OP’s siblings demanded an explanation when she uninvited them to her wedding

While OP was left out at her siblings’ weddings, they were all upset when she decided to pull an UNO reverse card on them. All of her siblings came to her house demanding to know why she did not want them at her wedding.

“You didn’t want me in your wedding I don’t want you in my,” she told them. She also explains to them how hurt she had felt when they decided to exclude her from their important days.

The siblings go on to explain how their weddings had alcohol and they did not want young and impressionable kids to be there. “I said all I wanted was to be included in the wedding part, I didn’t care about the after-party” she explains.

However, her mom who was extremely upset with her decision “started screaming.” She expressed it was unfair of OP to exclude her siblings. She also expresses how she wants all of her kids to be together on a beautiful occasion. The OP calls this “ironic.”

Redditors react to the family drama

One Reddit user called the sibling’s decision to exclude OP as “cruel.” They further expressed that the siblings’ reasoning about alcohol and kids being impressionable was “ridiculous.” “NTA. It was cruel that they excluded you. Their comments about alcohol are ridiculous. It’s not hard to keep alcohol away from children at events. They’re making excuses” they said.

A few other Redditors began giving OP ideas for getting back at her family members.

“I mean, if she really wants to be petty, she can tell her sister that she has a strict rule that anyone who barred her from their wedding is barred from hers. And if she makes an exception for her sister, what about other excluders? It wouldn’t be fair to them” one user said.

“If her fiance doesn’t have siblings, she should’ve written sibling-free wedding on the invites to make it official,” another person expressed.

“Exactly! I hope the OP won’t include the mother either!” another person said.

Another reader reiterated that OP is Not the A**hole (NTA) saying, “NTA, I really don’t get the non-invitations to children in your own family considering that it is supposed to be a celebration with family.” They also called her decision to not invite her siblings “justified.” “Tit for tat is completely justified.” They also noted her family’s behavior towards OP as “malicious bias.”