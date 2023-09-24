Users cannot stop talking about ‘AITA for not sharing my inheritance with the rest of my family’ Reddit story.

Social media users have become obsessed with AITA, which stands for Am I The A**hole,’ stories. With many sharing it on platforms like Reddit and TikTok, the craze has increased further. Recently, the post titled ‘AITA for not sharing my inheritance with the rest of my family’ has gone viral on the platform.

‘AITA for not sharing my inheritance with the rest of my family’ story explored

The original poster (OP) is a 25-year-old woman who was engaged to her high school sweetheart. Things took a turn for worse in their relationship when the OP found out that her fiance cheated on her with her sister, who is 28 years old. As expected, she was quick to end the relationship and distanced herself from the sister.

Her ex-fiance and the sister ended up breaking up two weeks later and it left the sister in a bad place. She eventually comes around to ask for forgiveness, but the OP refuses to accept it. The OP found herself in a tough spot when her parents (who initially took her side) decided to favor the sister given that she had a nervous breakdown.

This pushed the OP to leave her town and head to her grandfather’s place. Without hesitation, he took her side and decided to cut the rest of the family off. He supported OP through everything and she decided to move back with him when his health deteriorated.

Her grandfather left all the inheritance for her

Unfortunately, OP ends up losing her grandfather. She soon finds out that he left all the inheritance in her name and even made all the documents and a video explaining why this decision was made.

Explaining the amount he left, OP said it was “even after taxes it is set for life money.” OP noted that her grandfather was not happy with how the rest of the family treated her while growing up and thought she was the rightful owner of all the inheritance.

However, the parents disagreed as they thought the inheritance should be divided equally. The OP ended the post by suggesting that she was confused as the money could help her parents clear all the debts, but the past with them haunted her.

Users react to the post

People did not hesitate to take OP’s side after they read the post as one wrote: “This is kind of how I feel about it. I feel like he left her that much so she’d hopefully never have a reason to reach back out to them and could just live her life.” Another agreed and wrote: “OP should not feel any guilt for following her grandfather’s wishes. He knew what he was doing. If anyone worries about her sister just point out that Sis can inherit everything from their parents someday since OP has – rightly – distanced herself and has no need of it.”

Another comment read: “The best way for OP to honor her grandfather is to do what he clearly wanted her to do: use his assets to make a good life for herself.” “She needs to tell them they made their choice (and emphasize the word choice) and that their choice resulted in the consequences they have now,” said one more.