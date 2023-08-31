A Reddit story about ‘my dementia brain mother-in-law’ has resurfaced on the discussion platform as users debate whether or not the writer is in the wrong.

A crazy ‘AITA’ post surrounding relationship problems has somewhat sparked a debate on Reddit. HITC delves into some of the responses as many people agree with the writer while others have opposing opinions.

Husband and wife at home, with woman’s mother visiting, preparing family dinner, mother in law looking towards man with arms folded and mischievous…

‘My dementia brain mother-in-law’ Reddit story explained

A popular Reddit story posted by a user named @Comfortable-Ninja-37 has resurfaced after 2 years.

In the post, the writer explains that she has been a dementia specialist caregiver for many many years.

The user claims that her mother-in-law acts wrongly towards her, always finding something to be angry and hysterical at her for – and therefore causing arguments when her husband sticks up for his wife.

READ MORE: Deleted ‘AITA for leaving my own wedding’ Reddit story ‘violates’ relationship boundaries

The family suggests that the writer should always apologize to the mother-in-law, even if she disagrees that she is in the wrong, because she is starting to get dementia like her own mother.

Dementia is a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging according to reports by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the Reddit user continues to suggest that the mother-in-law is an alcoholic and the issues are only caused because she is intoxicated.

@Comfortable-Ninja-37 claims that her mother-in-law is only forgetful because she gets very drunk every day.

The writer uses the ‘AITA’ trend on Reddit to ask if she is in the wrong for wanting to cut off the family member as they have had enough of catering to a supposed alcoholic and an enabling family who will never stand up to the problematic mother-in-law.

Additionally, the user explains that while she may have shown the beginning signs of dementia – she is completely coherent and only forgets some things as does anyone.

With her many years of training and expertise, the writer doesn’t recognize dementia in her mother-in-law and rather sees alcoholism, excuses, and enabling.

London, UK – July 31, 2018: The buttons of the app Reddit, surrounded by Pinterest, Whatsapp, and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.

AITA crazy Reddit post sparks debate

A Reddit user named @Sensitivemeanb*tch commented suggesting that the writer is not in the wrong by using the Reddit term ‘NTA’ and explained:

“NTA. She has been having a problem with you and you’re literally a dementia specialist. No one better than you to know whether someone is showing signs of dementia.”

@NoisyTummy also agreed with the writer and responded:

“You are trained to care for dementia patients, you know the difference between alcoholism and early dementia signs. You are suffering abuse from this woman, ship her off to a rehab or to a family member, so they can stop being so generous with your home.”

Another comment by @Individual_Ad_9213 added:

“NTA. Whether she’s suffering from the start of dementia or not, she seems to behave this way when drinking and, if I understand OP, this has been going on for years.”

@Jackninja5 used their experience after having a family member duffer with dementia to advise the writer of the post:

NTA. Forgetting one thing doesn’t mean dementia. I forget more than the average person yet I am fairly certain I do not have dementia (21 is quite young for dementia too). And even if she did have dementia, that’s no excuse to be a jerk. My grandfather had dementia before he died and he was still a very nice man with it.”

Some readers disagree with the writer

On the other side of the debate, some Reddit readers disagree with the writer and do in fact think she is in the wrong.

A user named @Milam1996 disagreed with the post and suggested that the mother-in-law may have dementia, suggesting that the intoxication may be related to the issue:

“Alcohol is a major cause of early-age dementia.”

@CajunKC advised the writer to seek help from a neurologist, or to give the mother-in-law specialized care at a memory care facility:

“No judgment to add cause this whole situation sucks for all involved but alcohol-induced dementia exists and doesn’t always follow the same pattern as a more typical progression of dementia. Alcoholic dementia and dementia aren’t mutually exclusive. Dementia can react differently for different people, my tough old broad grandmother (loved her dearly but tough old Midwestern broad is a very appropriate description) was one. We didn’t catch her diagnosis until late as she was always a brawler. She went down undefeated in the care facility. At the age of 83 my uncle’s 40 yr old GF tried to intervene in a family situation. Grandma gave her one helluva right hook. Knocked uncle’s GF down but didn’t knock her out cold (some improvement there). Another neurologist may be helpful. Or even specialized care at a memory care facility.”