An ‘AITA for posting an episode on my true crime podcast after one of the victim’s family members begged me not to?’ on Reddit will make you question humanity.

Reddit is popular for hosting posts called AITA (am I the a******?), where users open up about a variety of problems concerning their lives or seek the opinions of fellow social media users when dealing with a complex situation. While posts such as the one about a Reddit user tricking the girl who always copied her are funny, the AITA for posting an episode on real crime despite family‘s disapproval has enranged many.

Reddit user asks ‘AITA for posting an episode on my true crime podcast’

The 25-year-old OP is an aspiring podcaster and runs a true crime podcast outside her day job. Her podcast is available to stream on multiple platforms.

The podcast has grown in popularity in the last couple of years and helped the OP bag sponsorships for every episode. She is happy about making extra income in addition to her regular job.

She loves what she does and claims to always approach it with compassion by being thoughtful about the subjects involved in the topics she covers on her podcast.

She chanced upon a gruesome crime while researching ideas for her next episode. The case was only covered by two smaller podcasts, so decides to create a three-part series based on the real story.

The OP uploaded the first part on her podcast, and it was met with an overwhelming response. It soon became the most streamed episode on her channel.

Sponsors started rolling in owing to the success of the first part and the OP thought she could become a full-time podcaster if the numbers continued to rise similarly after she posted the two other parts of the series.

The OP was proud of what she had accomplished until she ran into a problem. The mother of the victim involved in the case presented on the podcast contacted OP with a request.

Victim’s mother requests OP to not post the series

The victim’s mother contacted OP and requested her to take down the episode surrounding her child’s tragic death as the family was still haunted by the memories of the past and they didn’t want people to derive entertainment from it.

In the “extremely tragic and heartbreaking” message emailed to the OP, the victim’s mother begged her to not discuss the gory details of her daughter’s passing.

The mother said she had turned down requests by other podcasters who had reached out to her previously regarding the subject and told the OP that she should have gotten in touch with her before making three episodes navigating her child’s death.

The OP felt bad at first on hearing from the victim’s family, but she wasn’t willing to give up on all the hard work that went into creating the series that could change her life for good.

The OP also justified her actions by pointing at other smaller podcasts that had also covered the crime story related to the girl and convinced herself by saying she was only doing her job.

After thinking it through for a day, in the reply to the mother’s email the Reddit user said she empathizes with the family, but she would still go ahead and post the rest of the episodes as it concerns her career.

The rest of the installments were bigger hits after they were posted to the podcast helping OP make good money while her life changed overnight.

But when she was basking in the success of her three-part-series podcast, she received another email from the victim’s mother and it was a single sentence that read – “You have no humanity. Enjoy your blood money.”

The OP says her heart still goes out to the woman and her family, but she couldn’t understand why the mother of the victim chose her in particular.

Reddit users are enraged

Several Reddit users didn’t even hear the complete story and concluded from the title that the OP is TA for going against the victim’s mother for her own benefit.

“This is as inhumane as it could get. Lol, didn’t have to heat the complete story. Your title says it all,” wrote one.

Another said: “Yes. A hundred times yes.”

A third user wrote: “You’re TA for covering a child’s first death for profits and when the victim’s mother asked you not to you no and continued on. I bet if you were in her position you’d be livid.”