An ‘AITA for telling my roommate that her pregnancy is not my problem’ on Reddit did manage to enrage the readers, but only briefly.

Unlike most AITAs on Reddit where the OP asks if they are in the wrong for their hurtful actions in a relationship or within the family drama, the subject of the unbelievable post isn’t a tad bit guilty about mistreating his baby mama.

Man asks ‘AITA for telling my roommate that her pregnancy is not my problem’

The OP lives with a woman called “K”. K is pregnant and she’s due early next year. The man establishes early on that he and K have been married for three years, but their relationship is strained. So they are living more like roommates according to the OP although the bun in her oven is “technically” his.

He continues to refer to his wife/mother of his child as his roommate throughout the story and complains about her pregnancy which is causing a lot of inconvenience to him.

The OP lists many issues he’s faced with since his wife/roommate got pregnant (by him). He doesn’t consider the child to be his, so he isn’t willing to take up any responsibilities.

He understands his partner is bound to fall ill physically and mentally during the pregnancy, but he wouldn’t put up with that.

The OP doesn’t want anything to do with his child

A number of things the pregnant woman does or desires have been ticking the OP off. He hates the fact that he had to get rid of all the bananas in their home because she couldn’t stand their smell anymore.

She doesn’t cook as much as she used to and cries over little things that don’t sit well with her husband. Like any other pregnant woman, his wife has the tendency to throw up a lot, and once she almost vomited on the floor because she couldn’t hold it until she made it to the washroom. The OP had to clean it up.

He’s been running the errands because his wife doesn’t want to step out when she’s carrying a child. She asked him to drive her to her routine checks and the OP didn’t mind doing it once.

However, he didn’t like it when the requests became constant and one day his wife asked him to drive her for a consultation while he was gaming with his friends and he snapped at her.

Apparently, he gets to speak to his friends once a month and he didn’t want to use that time to take his baby mama for her check-up.

The OP’s partner started crying after seeing his reaction. And now he wonders if he’s TA for not telling his wife that her pregnancy is not his problem and she’s solely responsible for her condition.

The Reddit story seems unreal to users

Readers can’t believe the man had the audacity to wash his hands of fatherly responsibilities after getting his wife impregnated, regardless of the status of their relationship. Some users are prompted to ask if the story itself is real or if it’s made up for clout. It was been taken down from Reddit at the time of this writing.

“AITA is this real? it has to be rage bait,” asked one.

Another said: “Calling her your roommate when she’s your wife is wild this can’t be real.”

“There is no way this dude is for real,” said another.