A Reddit post asking ‘AITA for telling my stepfather who raised me that he’s not my dad’ has sparked compassionate responses on the discussion platform and in TikTok comments.

The sad story addressing a family dilemma has caused an emotional reaction on social media as many people agree with the Reddit writer’s behavior.

‘AITA for telling my stepfather who raised me that he’s not my dad’

A Reddit post shared by a user named @Contkad851 has resurfaced online, whereby the writer asks:

“AITA for telling the stepfather who raised me that he’s not my dad when he didn’t treat me like his son?”

@Contkad851 explains that his mother married his stepfather when he was only 1 year old, and the father also had another son at the time before the pair had a daughter together a year later.

Since his stepfather is the only father figure in his life, as his biological father is not around, the stepson has always referred to him as ‘dad’.

When aged 16, the writer explains that he is beginning to feel neglected as his stepfather treats him differently from his own children:

“Growing up I always noticed that he treated me differently, he never mistreated me but he was always more interested in his own children than me, in fact, he always showed very little interest in me. I’ve always felt like a second-class family member, my mom treats my stepbrother exactly like me but step father doesn’t do the same for me.”

The Reddit post was recently shared on TikTok, accompanied by a gameplay video of a virtual video game, and has since gained a lot of online attention in the comment section.

Stepson decides to change his ways

When the son expressed his sad feelings to the stepfather, he admitted that the activities are “for him and his children”, suggesting:

“I’m not his child like they are, he said he loves me but it’s different, he can’t dilute the experience by bringing me as well but he said my mom can spend some mother-child moments with me and my sister if she wants to as well, and that it would be good for us to have that only for us.”

After also explaining this to his mother, the stepson is told that “this is how he feels, she can’t change it”, so the writer later decides:

“When he doesn’t see me as his son, it’s wrong of me to see him as my dad. So I decided that if I’m the stepchild he tolerates because of my mom, I’m not going to pretend like we’re anything more. I decided to stop calling him dad and go by his first name.”

The writer explains that the stepfather was unhappy with this decision, and the mother suggested the son should “apologize and show remorse”.

Emotional Reddit post sparks compassionate messages

In the TikTok comment section, a user named @MrsCnrs took the writer’s side in the following response:

“NTA, he should’ve treated you like his own blood. As a mother, I would’ve made damn sure it happened. I’m sorry!”

Another user shared a similar opinion, sticking up for the stepson:

“No NTA I don’t care whose kid it is, you never leave them out of anything. I’ll never understand stepparents mistreating kids b/c they’re “not theirs”, It’s just mean.”

On Reddit, a user named @Relevant_Ambition272 defended the writer in their response:

“NTA and well done for sticking up for yourself. If he doesn’t want to be your dad fully with no strings attached then he doesn’t deserve the respect of being called dad.”