An ‘AITA for wanting to divorce my doctor husband’ on Reddit has left most users enraged with the OP’s decision to leave her husband while a few have shown her sympathy.

The stories on Reddit called AITA (Am I the a******) are full of drama and unexpected twists as users open up about issues concerning their personal or professional lives. The OPs hope to find a solution to their problems by taking into consideration the opinions of fellow social media users who serve as judges in a given situation. But, the Reddit user behind today’s story has made up her mind about ending her marriage over a reason that’s divided many.

‘AITA for wanting to divorce my doctor husband’ enrages Reddit users

The OP and her husband met about 6 years ago and got hitched after dating for three years. The husband is a successful spinal surgeon known for performing multiple life-saving surgeries in the course of his career. The OP took nothing by pride in her husband’s reputation and believed she had scored a high-value partner for herself, but something that happened during the birth of her child made her rethink her opinion of him.

The OP’s husband treated her with the utmost care when she was pregnant and she couldn’t have been happier with a partner who always showered her with love and expensive presents.

He even cried when he got to know his wife was pregnant and that was the only time the OP had seen her doctor husband cry.

The Reddit user was excited about welcoming her baby and believed her husband would show the same amount of attention towards them once their bundle of joy was born.

But, when the OP went into labor at home, she tried to call her husband to come to pick her up but she couldn’t reach him as he was in the middle of surgery and his phone was turned off.

The OP then called her mother, with whom she doesn’t share a great relationship, to take her to the hospital.

The OP’s husband misses his baby’s birth

The OP had to go to the hospital with her mother and request the staff there to get in touch with the hospital where her husband worked. He ended up calling her 20 minutes later when she was struggling to breathe through her contractions.

She learns her husband couldn’t be with her during childbirth as he was operating on a kid whose condition was critical after an overnight emergency. He said he couldn’t forgive himself if he witnessed the birth of his own baby when he could have helped somebody’s child fighting for his life.

She begs her partner to be with her during the childbirth, but he chooses to continue with the surgery. The OP was furious, she didn’t have much choice but to go ahead with the birth of her child alone as her squeamish mother stayed outside the delivery room.

So the OP pushed while holding the nurse’s hand and after experiencing three hours of emotional and physical turmoil, she found herself and her baby boy alone in the delivery room without her husband or any other family member around.

The husband comes to see his wife and their newborn son five hours later, presumably after finishing the surgery he was stuck in and when he goes to greet his wife and child with a hug, she rejects his gesture.

The OP concludes the post by saying she is in talks with a lawyer to file a divorce from her husband and she is in no rush to go home from the hospital.

Users are enraged

Several users are of the opinion that OP overreacted to her husband’s situation as his reason for not being with his wife during the birth of their child was valid.

One user said: “YTA if he had left in the middle of surgery he could have lost his license to practice He could have been sued he could have even gone to jail.”

“YTA, because as terrible as the experience may have been the husband was literally saving someone else’s baby,” said another.

One user who differed shared: “For me, NTA. He should have taken leave since there is a week of estimated due date which he must know as a doctor.”

“Your husband is a hero. You should be proud of him.” read one comment.