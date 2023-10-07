An ‘AITA for wanting to divorce my husband over kids’ has divided Reddit users as they can’t help but sympathize with the ill-fated children.

Reddit user asks ‘AITA for wanting to divorce my husband over kids’

The 29-year-old Reddit user knew she didn’t want to have her own children since she was a kid. She met her husband when they were in college and the duo got hitched a couple of years later.

The OP’s husband shared similar views about not wanting to have kids, while his younger sister (24) was a mother of 3 children.

One of the days, the sister left all of her children at her brother and sister-in-law’s house in the pretext of running errands, but never returned.

The OP and her husband filed a report, but the mother of the 3 children remained missing while they all stayed in their uncle’s house.

When the mother never returned, all the kids ended up staying in the OP’s house under her husband’s care. They lived in a one-bedroom apartment and the children had to use the living room to sleep.

The OP says the overall expenses drastically increased as they had more mouths to feed and she had to take care of the kids while working from home because they couldn’t afford a daycare and the husband did not have the option of working out of their home.

Husband wants to take care of the children

The CPS got involved eventually and when they gave the OP and her husband the option to take care of them if they didn’t want them to be rehomed.

The OP was adamant about not taking care of her nieces and nephews and supporting them for 16 years until they grew up and she stood by her decision, but her husband went against her. He told CPS he wanted to take care of his sister’s children.

The OP couldn’t believe her husband had violated a boundary of hers that was well-established, which prompted her to ask for a divorce. But, her husband called her an AH for giving up on their marriage because of the kids.

Users empathize with the kids but respect OP’s decision

The majority of the readers feel sorry for the children for finding themselves in a very unfortunate situation. But, they respect the OP for standing her ground and moving on with her life when her husband violated the boundaries.

Some users have supported the husband for wanting to take care of his sister’s children and they believe he did nothing wrong by being selfless.

