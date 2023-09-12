Reddit users are incensed at an ‘AITA for yelling at my pregnant sister-in-law and telling my husband to choose me or her’ story. People were in agreement that the OP’s husband was well in the wrong.

Reddit is undoubtedly the best place to share stories and get other people’s perspectives on your situation. Often times the platform’s users share their experiences with their significant other or with family members. AITAs (Am I The A******) in particular are incredibly popular at the moment, as users invite others to weigh in on their complicated family drama and relationship issues.

‘AITA for yelling at my pregnant sister-in-law and telling my husband to choose me or her?’

The OP (original poster) is a 29 year old female who has been married to her husband for eight years. About two months before the post, she suffered a miscarriage.

She then says about 4 months ago, her sister-in-law (20) came crying at their doorstep telling them she’s pregnant and her boyfriend didn’t want anything to do with the pregnancy, and she had nowhere to go.

The woman and her husband took her in and it was difficult for the first few weeks although they did bond. However, the sister-in-law was the total opposite of the OP, and would leave her clothes all around the house, and her dirty dishes out. The young girl said she’d be tidier but it got worse and worse.

‘She told me I was expected to do her laundry, dishes, and clean her room daily because she’s the pregnant one.’ the OP shares. The woman eventually told her husband about the mess, and he responded: “Hunny, she’s going through a lot right now, we really should be helping her out. plus, it might make you feel better, to take care of someone who’s pregnant.‘

Things didn’t get much better for the OP, and the sister-in-law always made an excuse when it came to helping around the house. She even ate the OP’s favourite food when the OP had labelled it and specifically asked her not to.

An incident at a baby shower led to the husband and sister-in-law moving out

A while later the sister-in-law planned a baby shower, inviting lots of strangers over which didn’t sit right with the OP, although she attended anyway. The husband and her sister-in-law then said they were turning a room into a nursery for the new baby, much to the surprise of the OP.

‘They told everyone to head up stairs, that’s when it hit me. They were talking about MY nursery, for MY baby I had JUST lost,’ she says.

‘I just lost it,’ she writes. ‘I started sobbing, then that sadness turned into pure rage and I started yelling at my sister-in-law, telling her she’s the foulest human for putting me through everything she has for the last few months. Making me feel like I was a maid, or an object for her convenience.’

That’s when the sister-in-law replied: ‘It’s not my fault you couldn’t produce a child, why let this go to waste, you’re so selfish.”

At the end of her tether, the OP gave her husband an ultimatum: the sister-in-law or her.

The OP provided an update following her initial post. She revealed that she told them both to get out of her house which they did. Some days later, the husband returned but they got into an argument and he said: ‘Well it’s not my fault you lost our children, maybe this would’ve never happened. My sister was right, you are selfish.”

The OP slapped her husband and he eventually left after causing a scene. The OP ended the post by saying: ‘I will be divorcing him as well. So, there it is, here’s the update everyone has been waiting for. I feel guilty for just giving up on my husband and 8 years of our marriage, but it’s time for a divorce. I can’t live like this, and neither can my husband.

She adds: ‘I wish I could say we moved on, forgave each other and I got to see my sister-in-law have her baby.’

Users were enraged at the husband and supported the OP in her decision

The overwhelming majority of people in the comments were in agreement that the OP had done nothing wrong and the husband/sister-in-law were in the wrong. Here’s what some were saying in the ‘AITA for yelling at my pregnant sister-in-law’ thread.

‘OP, I’m sorry to say but your husband has already chosen your SIL, again and again,’ one person wrote.

‘I know some say Reddit is too quick to say divorce but in this case, you need to kick them both out asap and focus on healing. That family is toxic af and if you stay with your husband you will be dragged down and taken advantage of over and over again until you are a shell of yourself.’

‘So it’s time to kick both of them out and file for separation. He made his choice by not speaking up, defending you, or protecting you. This entire time, you’ve communicated with him how you were being mistreated in your own house and he disregarded you, disrespected you, and expected you to just do it,’ said another.

‘NTA, please reconsider your marriage. Not worth your mental health and are you sure you even what a future child in such toxic environment. Sorry to be this blunt..take care of yourself’, said a third.