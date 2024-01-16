Aitana Bonmatí said she was “proud” to be part of a generation of women “changing the game and the world” as the Spain World Cup star claimed the title of the Best Fifa women’s player for 2023 at a star-studded award ceremony in London.

Lionel Messi won the men’s award for a third time, but in a ceremony styled as a celebration of the women’s game, Bonmatí’s prize was the climactic moment of the night. The Spain and Barcelona forward, who said she was already nostalgic for 2023, was also the only person on stage to even hint at the Luis Rubiales scandal that tarnished the Women’s World Cup final.

“A couple of weeks ago I was nostalgic for an exceptional and unique year, but starting out this year collecting this award I feel very proud,” Bonmatí said. “I owe this to Barça, to the national team, I owe it to the great season that we’ve played. I’d like to thank my teammates, without all of you I wouldn’t be here. I’d also like to say I am proud to be part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the game and the world.”

Messi pipped Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to the men’s prize. The pair were tied on 48 points in Fifa’s scoring system, but Messi won on account of votes cast by national men’s side captains. A number of awards served to showcase the strength of English football in both the women’s and men’s game.

While the awards for the best players went overseas, the outstanding coaches in the women’s and men’s games were named as Sarina Weigman and Pep Guardiola. In turn England and City players dominated the World XIs chosen by current professionals, with seven Lionesses – including Mary Earps, who also won the top women’s goalkeeper trophy – in the women’s Fifpro team and six City stars in the men’s side.

Wiegman, who was named best women’s coach for the second consecutive year after leading England to the World Cup final, said she was “very privileged and humbled that I’m here again I’d like to thanks everyone involved in the big performances with England and the FA for the big support”, adding: “Thanks to all the players who came off the back of the Euros and the Finalissima to the World Cup. Lots of things were thrown in front of us and we did really well.”

From left: Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, Mary Earps, Ella Toone, Sarina Wiegman, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood and Lauren James enjoy a special night for English football. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Guardiola said winning the treble with City had been “a dream come true” and made special efforts to praise his players. “I want to say thank you so, so much to our players, for what they have done for so many years without exception,” he said. “They don’t know how it means to wake up every morning and to live with them which has been an incredible pleasure.”

In other awards handed out on the night, Marta received a lifetime achievement award, with a new award for the best goal in women’s football to be named after the Brazilian legend. The best men’s goal was Guilherme Madruga’s 25‑yard overhead kick for Botafogo, while the best supporter was a Colon de Santa Fe fan and father, Hugo Iniguez, who had been filmed bottle feeding his son in the stands. Iniguez travelled to London to collect his award with his son, who also came up on stage, albeit briefly; swiftly bursting into tears, the boy was soon passed back to his mother.