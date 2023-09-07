Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika – the powerhouse trio is all set to captivate audiences with spine-tingling chills in their upcoming supernatural thriller.

Directed by the acclaimed Vikas Bahl, this untitled cinematic masterpiece is set to redefine the genre and is slated for a theatrical release on the 8th of March, 2024. Adding to the excitement, this film marks the Hindi film debut of the talented young actress, Janki Bodiwala.

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios International, the movie boasts a stellar production team, including Ajay Devgn himself, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Vikas Bahl, known for his exceptional storytelling, takes the director’s seat to craft this thrilling experience.

Ajay Devgn Announces This Untitled Film With Its Release Date

Ajay Devgn, ever the maestro of suspense, took to Instagram to announce the film, saying, “Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of myself, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024!” The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with heart-eye emojis flooding the comments section.

What makes this movie even more enticing is that it brings together the formidable talents of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan for the very first time. Rumours had been circulating about this supernatural thriller, previously known as ‘Black Magic’. The film is already in production, promising a spellbinding journey into the supernatural.

Ajay Devgn’s Professional Front

Furthermore, Jio Cinema has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for not one but three of Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated projects: ‘Black Magic,’ ‘Raid 2,’ and ‘Drishyam 3.’ ‘Black Magic’ is based on the Gujarati film ‘Vash’ and is set to unravel its eerie mysteries across diverse locations over 40 intense days of filming.

Meanwhile, ‘Raid 2’ is currently in the scripting stage, under the guidance of director Rajkumar Gupta, who is meticulously crafting the screenplay for this gripping thriller, expected to hit the floors in the summer of 2024.

