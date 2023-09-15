The much-awaited third installment of the Singham franchise is finally commencing shoot tomorrow. The film, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty, will feature Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, the fearless and honest cop who fights against corruption and injustice. Joining him in the film are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who will play Simmba and Lady Singham characters in the cop universe created by Shetty. Ranveer Singh will play Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, a corrupt cop who turns over a new leaf after meeting Singham. Deepika Padukone will play the lady cop.

Singham 3: Muhurat Shot At YRF

The film’s mahurat shot will take place tomorrow at the YRF studios in Mumbai. The shot will be attended by the cast and crew of the film.

“Rohit Shetty is keen on starting work on Singham 3. The film is going to be mounted on a large scale and the makers have locked in the date for mahurat on September 16. It will be held in YRF Studios in suburban Mumbai and will be attended by the star cast”, an industry source informed Bollywood Hungama. Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar may not be able to make it, but the source asserted that Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to attend the muhurat.

Arjun Kapoor to play the super villain in ‘Singham Again’

Arjun Kapoor, who has previously played negative and grey roles in movies like Ishaqzaade and Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, will be seen as the antagonist in Singham Again. The actor has been praised for his performances in these movies and is expected to deliver another powerful performance in Singham Again.

According to sources, Arjun Kapoor has been roped in to play the antagonist in Singham Again. The decision was made after a series of meetings held at Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai office.

An industry source informed Bollywood Hungama saying, “Yes, Arjun Kapoor is joining Rohit Shetty cop universe and this is the biggest surprise which Rohit and his team have kept under wraps. However, the twist in tale is the fact that Arjun is playing the part of a villain and not the hero. Arjun will be the villain against the 4 supercops – Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham.”

The source further added that Arjun has already started prep work for Singham Again with Rohit and team. “Rohit is very particular about his casting and is going all out to make this the biggest film of Indian Cinema. He brought the biggest stars of Indian Cinema on board and is all ready to blast the box office with this action packed thriller,” the source told further.

‘Singham Again’ Fifth Film In Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Verse

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe is an Indian media franchise and shared universe created by Rohit Shetty consisting of content focusing on police officers. The franchise includes films, animated series, video games, and web series. The shared universe was established by crossing over common plot elements, settings, cast, and characters. The first two films, Singham (2011) and Singham Returns(2014), focus on Bajirao Singham, an honest DCP who fights for justice. The third starring Ranveer Singh as Simmba (2018), focuses on Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, a corrupt Inspector from the same town as Bajirao, who takes advantage of his job. The franchise has another installment, Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, another DCP and in this, precious two cops also make an appearance for a high-octane action sequence.

Deepika Padukone Set To Join Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

‘Singham Again’ is expected to feature all three cops again, along with ‘Lady Singham.’

Despite the success of the Cop Universe, it was criticized for its lack of female leads, post which Rohit Shetty announced that Deepika Padukone will play ‘Lady Singham’ in ‘Singham Again’. This will make Deepika the first female cop in his cop universe that comprises Singham, Suryavanshi and Simmba franchises.

“We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3.” Rohit Shetty was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

This will be the first time Deepika Padukone stars opposite Ajay Devgn.

