After the success of Son of Sardaar in 2012, Ajay Devgn is all set to return with the sequel of the comedy film. According to media reports, the actor has confirmed that he is working on a script for Son of Sardaar 2 and plans to start shooting in Summer 2024.

Son of Sardaar was a remake of 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna directed by S. S. Rajamouli. It featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. It was reported that a sequel was in the works and after thinking about it for many years, Ajay Devgn had finally revived the project.

Son of Sardaar 2 to have a new story

“Ajay Devgn has been planning to turn Son of Sardaar into a franchise ever since the first part was released over a decade ago. He discussed a number of ideas in the past to take the story of Jassi Singh Randhwa forward, but none of them were up to par. Ajay and his team have finally zeroed in on the plot apt for the sequel and will soon officially announce the project. The sequel, however, will feature a completely new story with a fresh cast and crew. The only similarity between the two movies will be Ajay Devgn‘s portrayal of a devoted sardaar,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

Son of Sardaar 2 will be produced by Ajay Devgn Films and directed by Ashwini Dhir, who also helmed the first film. Earlier the film was expected to be a tribute to the warriors of the Battle of Saragarhi, a historical event that took place in 1897, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

The first look of the film was shared by Ajay Devgn on Twitter in 2016, where he wrote, “A tale of Rage, of Love, of Bravery. #SonsOfSardaarTheBattleOfSaragarhi”.

But it was shelved for being too similar to Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. Now the makers reportedly have zeroed down on a new story altogether.

The script for Son of Sardaar 2 is still being worked on and the shooting is likely to begin in Summer 2024. The second part will have a star-studded cast and a grander production value than the first one. Ajay will start working on SOS 2 after finishing Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2, a sequel to his 2018 hit based on a true story of an income-tax raid by the Income Tax Department officials.

Sunny Deol approached to play villain

The sequel will reportedly feature new star cast and is expected to be a laugh riot with hilarious dialogues and action sequences.

If reports are to be believed, actor Sunny Deol is being approached to play the role of the villain in Son of Sardaar 2. Sunny Deol is coming from the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. While there has been no confirmation on the same but it is being said that Ajay Devgn is very keen on having Sunny Deol in the movie.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ajay Devgn back in his sardar avatar and recreate the magic of Son of Sardaar on the big screen.

