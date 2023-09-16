Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead role of Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan, has been waiting for a long time to see his ambitious project on the big screen. However, the film, which is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, has faced several hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the film industry.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan goes insanely over-budget

According to a report in Koimoi, Maidaan has already gone insanely over-budget, thanks to the international football players who are participating in the on-camera matches. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, from 1952 to 1962, when Rahim led the Indian team to glory in several tournaments.

Zee Studios, which is also behind the blockbuster Gadar 2, does not want to leave anything to chance in Maidaan. They want Maidaan to be their next blockbuster after Gadar 2. However, the film requires a lot of post-production work and special effects to recreate the historical matches and stadiums. Moreover, the film also needs a wide theatrical release to recover its huge cost and appeal to the masses.

(Also read: Atlee Confirms ‘Jawan 2’, Wants To Make A Spin Off On Vikram Rathore And A Film Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Thalapathy Vijay)

The source said, “After the record-breaking success of Gadar 2, Zee Studios doesn’t want to leave anything to chance in Maidaan. They want Maidaan to be their next blockbuster after Gadar 2….While Gadar 2 was budgeted at a meagre Rs 60 crores, Maidaan has already gone insanely over-budget, thanks to all the international football players who are participating on the on-camera matches. Zee Studios is determined to make Maidaan the football epic. They want it to do for football what Lagaan did to cricket.”

Maidaan release has been pushed for 7 times

The makers of Maidaan had initially planned to release the film in August 2020, but had to postpone it due to the lockdown and restrictions on shooting. The film was then rescheduled to December 2020, but again got pushed back due to the second wave of COVID-19. The film was then slated for October 15, 2021, but could not meet the deadline due to the delay in shooting and post-production.

The latest reports suggest that Maidaan may not release this year at all, and may be pushed to January 2024 or later. The film’s release has been pushed seven times before this.

Their last release date was scheduled for June 2023 but was postponed indefinitely. A source had told a portal, “It was evident to many that Maidaan has been pushed ahead since the trailer or any other asset of the film wasn’t out though less than 20 days are left for June 23. The makers of the film are now looking at a new release date and hope to announce it very soon.”

They are also hoping that the film will get a tax-free status from various state governments, as it is based on a national hero and promotes sports.

Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh

Maidaan is not only a showcase of Ajay Devgn’s acting prowess, but also features some talented actors from different regions of India. Priyamani, who made her Hindi film debut with Jawan, plays Devgn’s wife in Maidaan. Gajraj Rao, who was seen in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, plays a sports journalist in Maidaan. Rudranil Ghosh, who is a popular Bengali actor and writer, plays Chuni Goswami, one of the star players of Rahim’s team.

Maidaan also has an ensemble cast of real footballers from different countries, who have been trained by former Indian captain IM Vijayan for the film⁴. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Jakarta. The film also features some recreated scenes from iconic matches such as the 1956 Melbourne Olympics semi-final and the 1962 Asian Games final.

Maidaan is expected to be a visual spectacle and a tribute to one of the greatest coaches of Indian football. Fans of Ajay Devgn and sports lovers are eagerly waiting for the film to release soon. However, they may have to wait for some more time before they can witness the magic of Maidaan on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Singham Again yesterday with a Mahurat shot at YRF Studios in Mumbai.

The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale and will have some high-octane action sequences and stunts. The film is slated to release in 2024, but the exact date is yet to be announced.

Check out the pics featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty –







Singham Again is the fifth entry in Shetty’s Cop Universe, which began with Singam in 2011. The film was a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, starring Suriya as Duraisingam. The film was followed by a sequel in 2014, titled Singham Returns. In 2018, Shetty introduced Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh, as another cop from his universe. In 2020, he brought Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, another cop who joins forces with Singham and Simmba. The films have been commercially successful and have received positive reviews from the critics and the audiences.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related