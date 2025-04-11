Ajman: As part of its commitment to strengthening government human capital in Ajman through financial knowledge that contributes to the national economy, the Department of Finance in Ajman organised a specialised awareness workshop at its headquarters. Titled “Tax Invoices – Credit Notes and Electronic Invoicing,” the session focused on value-added tax (VAT) and was attended by government employees involved in tax affairs.

The workshop aimed to enhance employees’ knowledge and skills regarding the latest legislation and requirements related to issuing tax invoices, credit notes, and electronic invoicing, ensuring their optimal implementation in accordance with VAT regulations, contributing to improved efficiency and transparency in government operations.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, affirmed that these initiatives are part of the department’s strategy to elevate the level of tax readiness and awareness across various government entities. This contributes to driving forward the emirate’s efforts to establish an integrated and efficient government work environment, aligned with the UAE’s economic vision.

His Excellency said: “At the Department of Finance in Ajman, we are committed to enhancing tax awareness among government employees, recognising them as partners in achieving effective compliance with the country’s tax legislation. Through this workshop, we aim to empower government personnel with the latest developments and practical applications in tax invoicing, contributing to greater efficiency in government work, and fostering a work environment that supports sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Ajman, positively impacting the quality of life.”

The workshop focused on the most important concepts related to the value-added tax (VAT) system, tax returns, best practices for handling tax transactions, and the electronic invoicing system designed to issue, exchange, and share invoice as well as credit note data in accordance with legislation regulating tax procedures.

The session featured interactive activities, allowing participants to raise queries and discuss practical challenges they may face in applying tax invoicing requirements, thus reinforcing key concepts and the exchange of experiences.

It is worth noting that the Department of Finance in Ajman continues to organise such training and awareness programmes as part of a comprehensive plan devised to providing financial knowledge support to government entities, reaffirming its commitment to propelling the emirate’s journey towards government excellence, sustaining comprehensive development, and enhancing its competitiveness.