Image credit: Supplied photo

Ajman Transport Authority has launched a new smart taxi-hailing service in partnership with the Yango app, part of the global tech company Yango Group. The app allows users to book and track taxis in real time, supporting Ajman’s wider digital transformation and smart city strategy.

The initiative aims to enhance mobility across the emirate by offering a seamless, tech-driven transport experience. Features of the Yango app include real-time vehicle tracking, digital payment options, and booking details—streamlining the way residents and visitors move around Ajman.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, said the new service reflects the Authority’s ongoing efforts to implement sustainable, intelligent transport solutions in line with community needs.

“This partnership with Yango is part of our vision to support Ajman’s smart city strategy by providing modern, responsive transportation services,” Al Jallaf said. “It also strengthens our collaboration with the private sector and empowers local transport operators through innovation.”

The launch follows a formal cooperation agreement signed between the Authority and Yango Group to operate smart taxis and integrate them into Ajman’s digital infrastructure. The move is expected to enhance customer satisfaction and boost quality of life in the emirate.

Al Jallaf added that the Authority is continuing to develop and expand its digital taxi booking platforms, noting that the integration of Yango supports the broader goal of building an inclusive, tech-enabled transportation ecosystem.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, said: “We are proud to partner with Ajman Transport Authority, whose commitment to a reliable and efficient network is inspiring. Our technology will help make transportation more accessible for both residents and visitors.”