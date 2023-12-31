Akademiks‘ ex-girlfriend has lobbed some serious accusations against the podcaster.

Ziya Abashae, the former girlfriend in question, took to her Instagram Live on Saturday (December 30) with claims that Akademiks, along with two of his friends, allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“For you to pretend you didn’t do anything? That I just went to your house and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for 2 years,” she said in the video. “You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not. I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.”

After claiming that a rape kit had been conducted following the alleged incident, she continued: “I look crazy right now but I’m not going to stand here and let this man continue to lie about me. That’s not what happened Akademiks, you know that’s not what happened.”

Abashe’s claims came after the podcaster (real name Livingston Allen) claimed that she engaged in an orgy with his homeboys and that it was consensual.

Check out the full clip below.

Akademiks accused by ex-girlfriend of sexually assaulting her with two of his friendshttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/pySCCNABT4 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 31, 2023

While Abashe’s claims are merely allegations, at this point, Akademiks has nothing if not a problematic romantic history.

Back in 2022, he was caught on video getting into a physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend while screaming, “I’m the prize!”

A video that surfaced showed the media personality in a heated argument with his partner, which reportedly happened after recording an episode of The Fresh and Fit Podcast.

Akademiks can be seen shouting aggressively in his girlfriend’s face while holding a Louis Vuitton bag that appears to belong to her. “Respect the game, n-gga!” he screamed. “Stop this shit! I’m the n-gga!”

After his girlfriend attempted to confront a red-haired woman who stood behind Akademiks, the Off the Record host shoved her against the wall and continued to yell in her face.

Ak’s girlfriend retaliated by yanking his hat off his head and throwing it away. The former Everyday Struggle star went to retrieve it while declaring: “I’m the prize!”

His girlfriend then swung at the red-haired woman, sparking a scuffle. Akademiks attempted to break up the fight while screaming: “Stop it!”

Another woman joined the fray and assisted the red-haired woman in trying to hit Akademiks’ girlfriend.

The clip ends with a group of security guards stepping in and separating the women.

Editorial note: If you, or someone you know, has been sexually assaulted, help is available. Visit online.rainn.org to chat one-on-one with a trained RAINN support specialist, any time 24/7.