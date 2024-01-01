Akademiks has unleashed a barrage of disparaging tweets aimed squarely at Metro Boomin after the producer liked a tweet about the podcaster’s relationship troubles.

On Saturday (December 30), Ak made headlines after he claimed on his Off the Record podcast that his ex-girlfriend stole $500,000 in cash from him, among other things.

The clip gained traction on social media, with Metro Boomin liking a post that summarized the tumultuous events described in the video and mocked the podcaster for staying with the woman.

After catching wind of the perceived slight, Akademiks fired back with a series of aggressive tweets aimed at Metro, at one point telling the hitmaker to “keep mourning” his late mother, who was killed by her husband in 2022.

“.@MetroBoomin You a a bitch ass n-gga. Dont like shit bout me you hoe ass n-gga… everytime i violated u … u basically ran and tuck your tail,” he began. “.@MetroBoomin your bitch ass aint respond to drake… u a known hoe.. go mourn in peace u shithead.”

He continued: “.@MetroBoomin you a sucka n-gga… tweet a deleter.. .a True pure 100% fishcale pussy. Sensistive beatmaker who throw stones and hide ur hand…. Keep mourning u bitch ass n-gga and keep my f*cking name out of ur likes and mentions.”

“.@MetroBoomin remember you the same bitch ass n-gga who made No Jumper pull a interview w/ you because your sensitive ass didn’t change your tampon that damn day… your ass should be in the studio making beats and stay tf off Twitter/Instagram/YT.”

Metro has yet to respond.

The duo has a history of exchanging words on social media. Last year, Akademiks took aim at Metro Boomin after he reacted to his coverage of a purported producer beef between him and Hit-Boy.

Ak had reposted Metro’s apparent response to a Hit-Boy song that contained disses aimed at several other producers.

When Metro spotted his tweet on Ak’s Instagram page, he wrote: “Hey I’m politely asking 1 more time that you please not post me or anything to do with me on this page. Thanks! (handshake emoji).”

The media personality captured a screenshot of the response and immediately did the opposite to what Metro Boomin asked.

“@metroboomin respectfully my answer to ur request is F*CK No. get the f*ck off my page,” he responded. “I don’t post for u. Nor do I care what u think bout what I posted bout u. Sincerely.- BIG AK.”

In a series of since-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter), Akademiks continued to taunt the producer, even threatening to expose his “skeletons.”

“@metroboomin when u responding to HIT BOY?,” he wrote. “Next comment u post on my page.. just remember.. I’m media.. ppl been tryna air out ur Skeletons. Block me. [heart emoji]. Don’t ever comment here again. We can play.”

In music news, Metro Boomin is expected to release his eagerly-anticipated joint album with Future in 2024. A release date or title have yet to be announced, but the “Mask Off” rapper recently confirmed that it’s “on the way.”