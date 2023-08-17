Akademiks has ramped up his war of words with the TDE camp by laughing at the label’s president, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, for trying to “bully” him after he disrespected SZA.

The controversial media personality went on a flagrant and highly personal rant against the SOS singer last week, picking apart her body, weight and appearance during a Rumble stream.

Punch, who has overseen SZA’s career since signing her to TDE back in 2013, appeared to respond to Akademiks’ insults on social media this past weekend.

“Man I’ve been so conflicted the [past] couple of days as to address this dude publicly or not,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m not playing no internet games… He have to answer for those disrespectful things he said about SZA.”

After catching wind of the thinly-veiled threat, Ak took aim at Punch on a separate Rumble stream earlier this week, in which he mocked the record executive for trying to “Suge Knight” him.

“None of y’all are Suge Knight. You don’t strike fear in my heart. There is no, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to get me!’” he began. “I did content about the biggest killers in the world in Chicago. I’ve talked about the worst people you could imagine … I won’t be sitting here scared of an older n-gga who claims he’s a ‘thug.’”

He then called out Punch directly, saying: “Mr. Punch from TDE, you didn’t have to delete your tweet … I’m not scared of you. I don’t know nobody that’s scared of you and I don’t know nobody that would think you be doing nothing.

“So please, pipe down, and rather than delete the tweet, don’t send the tweet. Because if you look at my tweet history, I leave them up for all to see.”

Akademiks continued his tirade by ridiculing Punch for being a hypocrite over his “lightweight coded threat,” before letting him know that his warning was “received, laughed at and sent back.”

“This is why we’re laughing: you’re tweeting [about how] you’re not playing internet games while you’re tweeting it!” he said before placing his head in his hand. “This is why I said y’all are not Suge Knight. Suge Knight wouldn’t give a nice proper warning and then delete the tweet. I don’t think he’d tweet at all.

“I just want to let you know, if [the tweet] was even remotely aimed at me, it was received, laughed at and sent back. We’re not scared of none of you n-ggas.”

The Off the Record host ended his response by urging Punch to focus on running his label and “stop acting gangsta online,” reminding him that he, too, has the money to pay for goons to handle his enemies.

“Listen, you guys have some great artists and I’m hoping you guys can put out music a little more frequently, just as the fan in me speaking,” he added. “Put your record out, be quiet. That’s about it … Stop acting gangsta online. If you was gonna do something, you wouldn’t tweet it. Stop it, brother, please. You look pathetic.

“And by the way, I don’t want a response for this neither. Work your record, you’re a record executive. Yeah, you got a couple gangstas on payroll. Whoop de doo! We’re all millionaires. Everybody could pay for some dumb shit to get done. You don’t wanna die, I don’t wanna die. You don’t wanna go to jail, I don’t wanna go to jail. Shut up with your tweeting.”

Punch has yet to respond.

Prior to their back-and-forth, Akademiks made a string of disparaging comments about SZA’s appearance on Rumble, at one point calling her “a fat mini Lizzo.”

“You love to eat, you are an eater. It’s cool, I love to eat too,” he said. “But y’all be fat just like me, looking like a linebacker, your neck thick as a 32-pack of franks, and now y’all acting like y’all bad. You fat as fuck, let’s keep it a bean.

“You know you’ve been under the knife mad times. We don’t care how much you show that little botched BBL; you need to get back to the doctor one more time, and I’ma stand on it!”