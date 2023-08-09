Akademiks has gone on a fiery rant against Erykah Badu while discussing Tory Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Ak’s flagrant remarks came during a Rumble stream on Tuesday (August 8), where he spotted a comment from an Instagram user imploring Badu to “work your magic baby” in response to reports that the podcaster had leaked information from Tory’s camp during the high-profile case.

Triggered by the comment, the Off the Record host launched into a vicious verbal attack against the R&B singer, who famously likened him to the mouse from Tom & Jerry on Complex‘s Everyday Struggle back in 2017.

“Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: you keep my name out your mouth too,” he began. “Listen, that little Everyday Struggle shit, that was another era, my n-gga. I’m down to violate all you n-ggas these days. Fuck what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name, please. I don’t fuck with you neither.”

He continued: “I never fucked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. Bitch, I don’t fuck with you after that. N-gga, wassup now? What we finna do? Bitch, you a old-ass hoe, just keep getting fucked by all these young n-ggas.”

Akademiks then asked: “How many rappers done ran through you?,” referring to Badu’s past relationships with André 3000, Common, Jay Electronica and The D.O.C.

The outspoken media personality continued his tirade by claiming that the “Tyrone” singer attempted to be intimate with the late XXXTENTACION.

“You was trying to fuck with and suck up XXXTENTACION,” he said.

In June 2018, Erykah Badu paid tribute to the “Look At You!” star on Twitter following his murder, saying he “touched” her with his music.

“Lil X, I was not afraid to fight for you publicly while you were here,” she said in a video. “For your life, for your art. You touched my heart. You will grow on. Cleo, I love you.”

related news Yung Miami Claps Back After Akademiks Claims ‘Pimping’ Men Is Her Only Talent May 31, 2023

She added in her tweet: “My lil Patna XXX. I saw the [heart] in u. I saw your desire to correct your wrongs. Many people C your light.

“Even thru the pain U may have Inflicted as a result of your own pain, your music was on the high Freaq. I will NOT be bullied out of loving you. Cleopatra your son lives on.”

Prior to Tory Lanez receiving a decade in prison, Akademiks said that he still believes the Canadian rapper didn’t shoot Megan Thee Stallion, despite being found guilty by a grand jury.

“Shit I thought he didn’t do it. I still kinda — I’m a little doubtful, but the verdict is the verdict. I think the people who were reporting at court at that time we’re biased based on what they already [thought],” he told DJ Vlad last month.