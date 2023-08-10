Akademiks, who Tory Lanez allegedly leaked information to during his legal dispute with Megan Thee Stallion, has challenged those who think he should be held accountable for interfering with the case to take him to court.

During a Rumble stream on Tuesday (August 8), the internet personality expressed his disapproval of Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years in prison. Additionally, he reacted to Meghann Cuniff’s coverage of the case, which involved her confirming that information was indeed leaked to Ak, as well as users saying that Ak should get arrested for it.

“Arrested for what?” he said angrily. “I’m not in the case. I’m a citizen, my n-gga. Here’s the facts — I can say whatever the fuck I want.”

He added: “Bring the lawsuit or Imma tell ya’ll to suck dick every day. Ya’ll gotta bring a lawsuit, and I told you, I have half a million [incoherent]. Suck dick, all ya’ll. Meghann Cuniff, Meg Thee Stallion, all ya’ll — I don’t gotta tell you who the fuck gave me that information. If it was a serious enough problem, that fucking judge would’ve fucking tried to subpoena me.”

Akademiks tells Megan Thee Stallion to “bring the lawsuit” after Tory Lanez sentencing https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/U4G2FGBMam — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 10, 2023

The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez felony assault case went to trial in February last year. Before the judge could even bang a gavel, however, Akademiks claimed via Twitter that no DNA evidence was found on the weapon used to shoot the Houston rapper in 2020.

Megan was incensed by the claim and quickly refuted it on her Instagram Stories, accusing Akademiks of “lying.” Although the former Everyday Struggle co-host deleted the tweet, he soon returned with an update on what supposedly went down in court.

“Tory Lanez trial just adjourned until April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client (I saw this doc myself .. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine),” he wrote. “Now one of y’all finna tell me my eyes deceived me. I ain’t Trasha K. Stop playin wit me.”

Akademiks later said he wanted an apology from Megan Thee Stallion for challenging his alleged inside sources.

“Meg gotta call the DA and ask em if it’s true,” he added. “I don’t know why she up on here taggin’ me in post like i just be making shit up. Btw.. Meg can get the same document that they referenced in court today.. Hopefully she’s entitled to see what the DA will be using against Tory being that she’s the victim. its part of discovery. Ask the DA what the completed DNA test said… then come back & apologize to Big AK.”

Megan Thee Stallion, who clearly saw Akademiks’ latest round of tweets, slammed him again for allegedly spreading misinformation as Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon also refuted his claims.

“Big AKKKK???” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “LITTLE boy please. Why would you post there was no DNA FOUND but now saying it’s inconclusive??? How are YOU specifically able to see documents before they come out in court?? What you saying is his lawyer sharing evidence with bloggers? Got it. Take yo big ass on somewhere.”

Megan Thee Stallion also addressed Tory Lanez directly, writing: “Fucking two best friends…n-gga you SHOT ME YOU KNOW WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR. YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THATS NOT TRUE! WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY DIDN’T DO IT AND I DIDN’T SHOT MYSELF.

“YOU THINK IT’S OKAY TO SHOOT ME THEN HARASS ME ONLINE AND MAKE IT LIKE THIS WAS SOME WEIRD CAT FIGHT. WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU.”

Megan then shared Dillon’s tweet, which read: “There was ZERO mention of DNA at the Tory Lanez hearing today. The report that Tory’s lawyer told court DNA results were ‘pleasing’ to his side is ‘totally fabricated,’ 2 sources tell Rolling Stone. I’m about to receive the transcript, will update. Pre-trial continued to April 5.”

Akademiks again fired back at Megan Thee Stallion and dragged her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment and CEO Carl Crawford into it.

“i dont give a f*ck bout what u got with tory… y’all can play yall PR games,” he wrote. “We kno what u n Roc Nation is doing. I don’t care. Just dont try to bring in my brand in there. U literally a Peon in the game. 1501 OWNS u and u beg them every time to drop a song.

“U cant lil n-gga me never in ur life. U literally signed to a n-gga.. managed by a firm and signed to another conglomerate.. U don’t own nothing u put out. U literally won all ur awards off sympathy off this u got shot story line… GET UR MASTERS BACK then holla.”

He added, “u so bothered over my TWEETING out FACTS about tory case. GO ASK THE DA… DNA RESULTS WAS SUBMITTED in discovery… why u care so much what the internet says? OH i know.. U been living off a narrative and its sad u made it where if tory dont go to jail u dont win.”