Japan had made some progress in a fifth round of trade talks with U.S. officials aimed at ending tariffs that are hurting Japan’s economy, Tokyo’s chief tariff negotiator said.

“Tariffs have already been imposed on autos, auto parts, steel and aluminum, and some of them have doubled to 50% along with 10% general tariff. These are causing daily losses to Japan’s economy,” Ryosei Akazawa, said in Washington on Friday after talks with officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Akazawa declined to say what progress they had made.

The latest round of talks may be the last in-person meeting between senior Japanese and U.S. officials before the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit that starts on June 15, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Japan also faces a 24% tariff rate starting in July unless it can negotiate a deal with Washington.

“We want an agreement as soon as possible. The G7 summit is on our radar, and if our leaders meet, we want to show what progress has been made,” Akazawa said. “Still we must balance urgency with a need to guard our national interests,” he added.

Last month, Japan’s trade negotiator said U.S. defense equipment purchases, shipbuilding technology collaboration, a revision of automobile import standards and an increase in agricultural imports could be bargaining chips in tariff talks.

In a bid to reach an agreement with the U.S., Japan is also proposing a mechanism to reduce the auto tariff rate based on how much countries contribute to the U.S. auto industry, the Asahi newspaper reported Friday.

Akazawa said Japan’s position has not changed and that the tariffs are not acceptable.