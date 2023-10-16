Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have been industry’s comedy hit combo who has given films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag and Khatta Meetha to the audience. Their last film together was De Dana Dan in 2009. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them recreate their magic on the screen once again.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan spotted together in Hyderabad

Recently both Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan were spotted together in Hyderabad when Akshay Kumar was in the city to shoot his cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Akshay can be seen driving a Scooter and Priyadarshan is sitting behind.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE Mission Raniganj Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Starrer Is Massive Disaster With Dismal Week Of 18 Cr Nett)

This spotting has left fans excited for their long due collaboration together.

Fans who can’t hold their excitement we’re quick to comment:

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan collaboration

For those unversed, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have been planning to collaborate on a new comedy film after more than a decade, following the success of their previous films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan. The director-actor duo was supposed to start working on the project in December 2020, but it got delayed due to the pandemic.

When asked about doing a film with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan had told another publication last year on the status of the film, “My film with him is on the scripting stage. A few things are happening, and the film got delayed because of Covid. Two years of pushing have happened, so it is all under discussion. But I am doing a film with him.”

Priyadarshan had said that the film will be a comic-thriller, similar to Hera Pheri, and will roll sometime in September 2021. He also said that Akshay Kumar has evolved a lot as an actor and has started playing more middle-class characters like Padman. Priyadarshan also clarified that he is not involved in Hera Pheri 3, which is a common misconception among many fans.

Priyadarshan’s one of last films in Hindi cinema was Hungama 2, which was a sequel to the 2003 comedy, and failed to create any impact. He also directed Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Akshay Kumar wraps his shoot for Singham 3

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who plays a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop-universe film Singham Again, has wrapped up his schedule in Hyderabad and returned to Mumbai on Monday. The actor joined the lead stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh for a week-long shoot at Ramoji Film City.

The three actors were spotted on sets with director Rohit Shetty, check here – Check Out Pic: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Spotted Together On ‘Singham Again’ Sets In Hyderabad

Akshay Kumar reprises his role as Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, from his previous film Sooryavanshi. He will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Priya Singham, Bajirao’s wife.

Akshay and Ranveer had joined Ajay Devgn in Hyderabad for the second schedule of the film last week. This schedule is likely to go on for 4 weeks and constitutes major portion of the film including high action packed climax.

(Also read: Singham Again: Rohit Shetty To Shoot Epic Climax Worth 25 Cr With Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff And Arjun Kapoor In Hyderabad)

A source said to another publication, “Everyone’s role in Singham 3 is extremely vital and integral to the script. Rohit Shetty has left no stone unturned for Singham 3 and it is going to gladden everyone’s hearts.” Another source said that Akshay Kumar will have an extended heroic appearance in the film and will arrive at a key juncture in the plot. “He is the ATS chief in this cop universe and has a key role in the investigation,” the source said.

Akshay Kumar was spotted on airport as he returns back to Mumbai looking cool as ever.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related