After the success of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty both are set to reunite for another action thriller. Both of them known for their blockbuster action films; Rohit Shetty for Sooryavanshi, Singham, and Simmba and Akshay Kumar is fondly known as Khiladi for doing all action stunt in real. The actor-director duo entertained the audience in Sooryavanshi with their high-octane stunts, chase sequences, and explosive climax scenes. Now they’re set to collaborate on a film which will be directed by Mohit Suri.

Mohit Suri is the director of films like Malang, Ek Villain, and Aashiqui 2. He has a knack for creating romantic thrillers. His films often feature intense characters, dark twists, and intense romance. This will be the first time he will be directing hard core action thriller.

Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Mohit Suri Collaborate For A Film

Rohit, Mohit, and Akshay have been discussing this project for a while now and the script has finally aligned itself with the vision of all three stakeholders. It’s an edge-of-the-seat action thriller and will feature Akshay in a never seen before role,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

The source further added that the film will ride on a strong cast, as the script warrants the presence of many key characters that act as a catalyst in taking the story forward. “It would be among the first of the many films that Rohit plans to produce in the time to come by. While all the narrations and paperwork are done, the team is sitting together to work on the shooting schedule now. It is expected to take off sometime next year, preferably in the first quarter of 2024,” the source informed adding further that both Akshay and Rohit are excited to reunite

The film will be produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez, and directed by Mohit Suri.

The film is expected to be a treat for the fans of action cinema, as it will bring together three of the best talents together. Akshay Kumar is known for his versatility and dedication to his roles, as well as his ability to perform his own stunts. Rohit Shetty is known for his grand vision and scale of his films, as well as his knack for blending comedy and drama with action. Mohit Suri is known for his stylish and slick direction, as well as his flair for creating engaging stories and characters.

The film is also expected to showcase some never-seen-before action sequences and also have a strong emotional core, as it will explore the themes of love, betrayal, and redemption. The film is slated to go on floors soon, and is expected to go on floors in early 2024.

Singham 3: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone To Join Rohit Shetty For Muhurat Shot Today At YRF

Meanwhile, the much-awaited third installment of the Singham franchise is finally commencing shoot today. The film, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty, will feature Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, the fearless and honest cop who fights against corruption and injustice. Joining him in the film are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who will play Simmba and Lady Singham characters in the cop universe created by Shetty. Ranveer Singh will play Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, a corrupt cop who turns over a new leaf after meeting Singham. Deepika Padukone will play the lady cop.

“Rohit Shetty is keen on starting work on Singham 3. The film is going to be mounted on a large scale and the makers have locked in the date for mahurat on September 16. It will be held in YRF Studios in suburban Mumbai and will be attended by the star cast”, an industry source informed Bollywood Hungama. Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar may not be able to make it, but the source asserted that Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to attend the muhurat.

This will be the first time Deepika Padukone stars opposite Ajay Devgn.

