Welcome 3: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has put a break on the production of the much-anticipated film ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The reason behind this unexpected move is the alleged defaulting of payments by producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

Akshay Kumar, the lead actor of the film, had recently teased fans with a hilarious promo, generating significant excitement. However, the production now faces uncertainty due to this financial dispute.

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani & Others Asked To Halt Welcome 3 Shoot

BN Tiwari, the president of FWICE, voiced their stance in a conversation with Etimes. Tiwari explained that they have communicated to all the film’s actors, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patni, that the federation has issued a non-cooperation directive against Firoz Nadiadwala. This directive essentially means that the cast is urged not to continue shooting for the film until the pending dues, amounting to Rs 2 crore for the technicians, are settled.

Tiwari shed light on the origins of this dispute, stating, “Firoz Nadiadwala had initially agreed to pay the technicians of ‘Welcome 2’ an amount of about Rs 4 crore back in 2015, which was later negotiated down to Rs 2 crore. However, Nadiadwala halted payment by stopping the payment of the cheque after it was deposited.”

The president of FWICE made it clear that they are resolute in their stance. “We issued a non-cooperation notice back in 2015, but it’s being enforced now, as Nadiadwala has recently commenced work on his next film. We will not permit him to proceed with the shoot until the outstanding payment is settled,” Tiwari asserted.

This unexpected development has put ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in limbo, leaving fans and the film’s ensemble cast in suspense.

About Welcome 3 Aka Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome 3 is the much-anticipated sequel of 2023 starring Akshay Kumar as lead. While some of the old cast has already bid adieu to the next part, fresh actors have been cast for the role. Earlier, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor revealed Firoz Nadiadwala’s inappropriate behaviour as a reason to quit the project.

Welcome 3 boasts an impressive lineup of stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Johnny Lever, all of whom are now caught in the middle of this financial dispute.

The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala, is the highly anticipated third instalment of the popular comedy franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film was initially scheduled for release on December 20, 2024. However, the current situation casts a cloud of uncertainty over its production and eventual release.

