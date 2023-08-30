Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is enjoying the success of his latest release OMG 2, has already moved on to his next project. The actor is currently shooting for his new film titled Sky Force in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, August 29, he was seen riding a bike on an open ground amid heavy security. A large crowd of fans also gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Sky Force: A film based on the Indian Air Force

Sky Force is reportedly a film based on the Indian Air Force and its operations. The film is produced by Maddock Films and directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani. Akshay Kumar is yet to officially announce the film and reveal its cast and crew details. However, according to some sources, he will be sharing screen space with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in the film.

The shooting of Sky Force is currently underway at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur, which has been converted into an air base for the movie. The actor arrived in Lucknow on August 24 and then flew to Sitapur for the shoot. A team of over 350 people had already set up the stage for the shoot since August 18. The shoot was supposed to start from August 19 but got delayed due to some unknown reasons.

Akshay Kumar greets fans with folded hands and bike stunt

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar was spotted riding a bike on an open ground in Sitapur. He was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, jeans, shoes and sunglasses. He greeted his fans with folded hands and also performed a bike stunt for them. The fans were standing behind a fence and cheering for him. The actor was surrounded by tight security as he rode the bike.

A video of Akshay Kumar’s bike ride has gone viral on social media and has received a lot of praise from his fans. Many of them commented that he is a humble and down-to-earth star who always respects his fans. Some of them also expressed their excitement for his upcoming film Sky Force.

Akshay Kumar’s recent and upcoming films

Akshay Kumar is one of the most prolific and versatile actors in Bollywood who has delivered several hits in different genres. His recent film OMG 2, which is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God!, has become a super hit at the box office. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, deals with the topic of sex education in Indian schools and has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board. The film has become the fourth highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood after beating Riteish Deshmukh’s Grand Masti.

Apart from Sky Force, Akshay Kumar has several other films lined up for release in the near future. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which is a biopic of Air Deccan founder G.R. Gopinath. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, which is slated to release on Eid 2024. He will also reunite with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull.

