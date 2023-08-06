Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. In his successful career, Khiladi Kumar has cemented his name as one of the most commercially successful actors in the industry. Apart from his acting, Akshay is also known for his funny and charming off-screen personality which is liked by everyone. Today on Friendship Day, his side once again came out in front of everyone.

On 6 August, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a really funny video. In it former actress Asin and her husband and businessman Rahul Sharma also feature. Akshay and Rahul are really close in real life. In the video, the actor can be seen holding a map in his hands and dancing goofily to Kya Hua Tera Wada. Rahul, meanwhile, is holding a blue ball. Another person can be seen using a pot as a drum.

He captioned it, “Doston ke saath masti karne ka koi mukabla nahi. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay.” Right after the video was dropped, people took to its comment section to express their feelings. One user wrote, “Literally loved this version of kiddo kumar.” Another fan wrote, “25 din me Paisa dable hone ke baad Akshay sir.”

Check out the video:

Akshay Kumar Is Gearing Up For OMG 2

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited OMG 2. After being stuck with the censor board, the film was finally cleared with 27 modifications. Its highly anticipated trailer dropped recently and has been well received. While the trailer and promos might give a glimpse that Akshay’s character as Lord Shiva’s messenger only has a supporting role, the truth is different. Akshay actually has a full-fledged role throughout the film on par with Pankaj Tripathi‘s and he shows up quickly in the first half.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Has A Full Length Role Alongside Pankaj Tripathi In OMG 2, Here Are The Details

About OMG 2

After a long tussle with the censor board, OMG 2 was cleared with an Adult certificate and 27 modifications. The film is directed by Amit Rai and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. The first installment, which was released in 2012, tackled the issue of fake godmen in India. The sequel touches upon the issue of sex education. OMG 2 is slated to release on 11 August and it will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

