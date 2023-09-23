The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj, reveal yet another motion poster featuring not just Akshay Kumar but the ensemble cast of the film, stirring excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts. The film, which was earlier titled The Great Indian Rescue, is based on a real daring rescue operation to save the lives of 65 men trapped 350 feet below the ground in a coal mine.

Mission Raniganj: Motion Poster Ft All Characters

The motion poster provides a sneak peek into the film’s story, showcasing the heroic character of Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer along with all other men standing at the mine. Gill, played by Akshay Kumar, designed an innovative steel capsule to rescue the trapped workers and bring them to safety. The film is a tribute to the resilience, determination, and valor of human spirit and engineering minds.

While sharing the same, Akshay Kumar wrote, “One man defied the odds in 1979! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero..”

The trailer date of Monday, 25th September also has been announced with the motion poster.

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj in addition to Akshay Kumar boasts a star-studded cast including Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 6.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer. The motion poster has already created a buzz among the audience, raising their expectations for the film.

Mission Raniganj’s First Song Jalsa 2.0: Akshay Kumar And Parineeti Chopra Bring The Bhangra fever

Jalsa 2.0 is a remake of the popular Punjabi song Jalsa by Satinder Sartaaj, who has also sung and written the lyrics for the new version. The music has been composed by Prem and Hardeep, who have given a fresh twist to the original track. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who has made Akshay and Parineeti perform some energetic bhangra moves.

The song showcases Akshay and Parineeti’s chemistry and charisma, as they groove to the catchy tune in a colourful setting. Akshay Kumar is seen in a turbaned avatar, wearing a dark blue kurta, while Parineeti Chopran is seen in a bright yellow salwar suit. The song also features some of the supporting cast members, such as Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma and others.

While sharing the song, Akshay wrote in his caption, “It’s time to celebrate! 🙌#GetReadyToJalsa Jalsa 2.0 video out now #MissionRaniganj in cinemas from 6th October.”

