Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who plays a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop-universe film Singham Again, has wrapped up his schedule in Hyderabad and returned to Mumbai on Monday. The actor joined the lead stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh for a week-long shoot at Ramoji Film City.

The three actors were spotted on sets with director Rohit Shetty, check here – Check Out Pic: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Spotted Together On ‘Singham Again’ Sets In Hyderabad

Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi in Singham 3

Akshay Kumar reprises his role as Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, from his previous film Sooryavanshi. He will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Priya Singham, Bajirao’s wife.

Akshay and Ranveer had joined Ajay Devgn in Hyderabad for the second schedule of the film last week. This schedule is likely to go on for 4 weeks and constitutes major portion of the film including high action packed climax.

(Also read: Singham Again: Rohit Shetty To Shoot Epic Climax Worth 25 Cr With Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff And Arjun Kapoor In Hyderabad)

A source said to another publication, “Everyone’s role in Singham 3 is extremely vital and integral to the script. Rohit Shetty has left no stone unturned for Singham 3 and it is going to gladden everyone’s hearts.” Another source said that Akshay Kumar will have an extended heroic appearance in the film and will arrive at a key juncture in the plot. “He is the ATS chief in this cop universe and has a key role in the investigation,” the source said.

Akshay Kumar spotted on airport as he returns from Hyderabad

Akshay Kumar was spotted on airport as he returns back to Mumbai looking cool as ever.

Singham franchise

Singham Again is expected to be the biggest film of Rohit Shetty’s career and also the biggest cop film of India. The film will bring together the cop universe that Shetty started with Singham in 2011 and expanded with Singham Returns in 2014 and Simmba in 2018. The film will also have cameo appearances by other actors from Shetty’s previous films. Singham Again promises to be a treat for the fans of action and comedy and will celebrate the spirit of Indian police force.

Singham Again will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan as Ajay Devgn’s wife, Deepika Padukone in a strong cameo as Lady Singham towards the climax, Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist, Tiger Shroff as a cop, and Shweta Tiwari in a very important role.

(Also read: First Look Out: Deepika Padukone Is ‘Most Brutal, Violent’ Cop In Singham Again; Ranveer Singh Says “Aag Laga Degi”)

The film is expected to release on Independence Day 2024. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related