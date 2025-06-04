Image: Supplied

Al Ain Farms began not as a commercial venture, but as a visionary response to a national need.

In 1981, with just 200 cows, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan — the UAE’s Founding Father — planted the seeds of what would become the country’s modern food security movement.

Sheikh Zayed’s vision was clear: to build a homegrown source of “nourishment” for the people of the UAE, ensuring access to fresh, local food and dairy in a land where little grew naturally. What started as a small dairy farm has since evolved into a symbol of resilience, innovation, and national pride.

Going beyond just milk production, Al Ain Farms now a diverse food group that encompasses poultry, juices, eggs, and even camel farming, delivering sustainable, healthy, and affordable food to everyone in the UAE.

A total of five farms, including three large dairy farms that are home to over 20,000 heads of cattle and 1,000 camels, are part of this complete food production powerhouse, handling everything from farming to manufacturing and distribution. Its driving force: An efficient system that gets products from farm to shelf within 24 hours, ensuring they’re incredibly fresh. In fact, the company has never missed a day of delivery not even during Covid.

Last month, Al Ain Farms achieved another milestone that qualifies its standing as a “national champion”. Unveiled at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum in Abu Dhabi, the new Al Ain Farms Group was launched, forming an influential consortium of five of the UAE’s most familiar food brands — Al Ain Farms itself, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry Farm’s Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms. The consolidation marked a powerful evolution of that founding vision.

As Hassan Safi, the group CEO of AAFG, notes, their mission “has evolved into a larger vision”, with the goal to to become the top producer of high-quality protein and drinks in the region.

“This is the start of something new,” Safi adds. “It blends great operations, brand trust, and decades of know-how to deliver high-quality, affordable food to every home in the country.”

Safi explains why now was the right time for this big step: “After Covid, food security became a top national focus. This merging helps us meet that goal by making more food, sourcing more locally, and running things more smoothly. It also makes us stronger in supporting local farmers — through long-term commitments and technical assistance.

“We’re also pushing for sustainability and cutting down on food waste throughout our whole system.”

Al Ain Farms Group: Strong backing in place

This bold plan is strongly supported by Ghitha Holding and Yas Holding — two powerful investment groups from the UAE, both deeply committed to farming independence and industry breakthroughs. Their involvement injects critical capital strength and operational acumen, strategically aligning AAFG’s path with the UAE’s big National Food Security Strategy for 2051.

The move signals long-term confidence in local food systems, transforming the group into a national platform equipped to meet rising demand across the UAE and the wider region. It also reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead the region in quality, sustainability, and innovation, building integrated, future-ready platforms.

Smarter systems, sustainable practices

AAFG is also rethinking how food is made and moved — with AI as the game-changer. From smarter product R&D to dynamic store stocking, the group is investing heavily in tech that keeps shelves filled without overloading them.

“We’re using AI to improve everything — from understanding microbiotic data for better recipes, to predicting exactly what each store needs each day,” says Safi. “It’s helping us cut waste, speed up innovation, and build a food system that’s actually built for the future.”

This smart approach goes hand-in-hand with sustainability. Whether it’s turning cow manure into nutrient-rich soil with help from Australian partners, recycling water on-site, or switching to in-house recycled PET packaging, AAFG is actively closing the loop. Even its convenience foods — like microwave-ready, cook-in-the-bag chicken — come with sustainability in mind.

Every day, AAFG supplies 22,000 outlets around the country. “The challenge is simple: the right product, in the right amount, at the right time. That’s where AI really shines,” Safi says. “Less guesswork means less waste.”

While the company has already rolled out organic dairy products, going fully organic will take time. “Right now, we’re focused on making food secure, accessible, and healthy — for everyone,” he adds.

The next chapter

AAFG has mapped out a bold five-year plan to scale up production, drive innovation, and deepen its sustainability agenda.

At the core of this strategy are three key pillars:

Scale: AAFG aims to become the GCC’s largest table egg producer, targeting an output of 800 million eggs annually.

Product innovation : The group is expanding into long shelf-life goods, value-added products, and exploring alternative proteins to meet shifting consumer demand.

Regional growth: Strategic partnerships and investments are underway to grow AAFG’s footprint across the region and build export-ready capabilities.

While rooted in national food security priorities, AAFG is also shaping a model for regional collaboration in agri-food manufacturing.

“As the UAE doubles down on food independence,” says Safi, “we see ourselves as a blueprint — advancing local innovation, reducing import reliance, and building a resilient food economy.”

AAFG stands as one of the UAE’s clearest examples of how food security, innovation, and economic ambition can converge into a scalable model.