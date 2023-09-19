Alabama high school band director tased, arrested for not stopping show: What we know

Comment on this story Comment

An Alabama band director was shocked with a Taser and arrested after police say he refused to adhere to their requests for his students to stop playing music following a high school football game, according to authorities. When Thursday’s game between Minor High School and PD Jackson-Olin High School wrapped up in Birmingham, both schools’ bands were performing for families and fans as part of what’s known as the “fifth quarter,” a postgame musical tradition usually seen at historically Black colleges and universities and predominantly Black high schools. After police spoke with the schools’ band directors and advised them to stop playing music “so students and attendees would leave the stadium,” the Jackson-Olin band stopped playing while Johnny Mims, Minor’s band director, “instructed his band to continue performing,” authorities said in a statement.

The back-and-forth escalated into a chaotic scene, in which the stadium’s lights were turned off and a physical altercation between Mims and police ensued. Seconds after Mims was heard denying that he took a swing at an officer, the band director was shocked with a Taser, according to body-cam video released Monday night by the Birmingham Police Department. Panicked screams were heard from the stands as an officer used a Taser on Mims, according to video. Both the officer and Mims are Black.

Mims, who has been Minor’s band director since 2018, was treated at the hospital before being booked on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest, police said. He’s been placed on administrative leave from the Adamsville, Ala., school, which is standard protocol.

“During the physical altercation, BPD officers attempted to get the band director to place his hands behind his back, but he refused,” police said in a news release. “The arresting officer alleges the band director pushed him during the arrest. The arresting officer then subdued the band director with a Taser which ended the physical confrontation.”

Birmingham police have launched an internal investigation into the incident, and none of the officers involved have faced discipline as of Tuesday morning. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond met with city leadership on Monday, including Mayor Randall Woodfin (D), about the incident. The roughly eight-minute body-camera video was released at the police chief’s request, authorities say.

The incident has been met with backlash from the community in recent days, with critics saying police subjected the band director to excessive force and a wrongful arrest. Alabama state Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D), who is Mims’s attorney, has called on the city to place all the officers involved on administrative leave during the investigation.

“This incident is an alarming abuse of power and a clear violation of our client’s civil rights,” Givan said in a statement to WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham. “It is unacceptable for law enforcement to engage in home rule in the field of play or with regard to band activities unless there is a significant threat to the safety of the general public. These matters should be addressed by school district administrators or other leaders with expertise to de-escalate situations like this.”

Neither Mims nor Givan immediately responded to requests for comment. Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin, who also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told local media that he was aware of the incident but that it was “inappropriate to comment further” until he has more information.

“I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions,” Gonsoulin said in a statement to WBRC, a Fox affiliate in Birmingham.

Mims is a native of Homestead, Fla., who earned degrees at Florida State University and Bethune-Cookman University, according to a biography posted on the school’s site. He came to Minor, a Birmingham suburb, after leading bands and orchestras in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Nearly 20 minutes after Minor defeated Jackson-Olin, police approached Mims to tell his band to stop playing. Mims repeatedly tells the officer, “get out of my face,” before acknowledging they were about to wrap up.

“We’re fixing to go. This is our last song,” Mims said, according to body-cam video.

The situation grew tense when one of the officers threatened to send Mims to jail. Video shows that Mims responded by flashing a double thumbs-up and said, “Cool! That’s cool!” The band director then signaled for his students to keep playing, according to video.

As the lights were turned off on the field, one of the officers was heard ordering a colleague to “put him in handcuffs.” When Mims stepped off his director’s platform, an altercation broke out between police and the band director, authorities say. Police attempt to handcuff Mims, who could be heard saying on the video, “Get off of me!”

That’s when one of the officers accused Mims of taking a “swing on the officer,” according to video. The footage does not show whether Mims swung at an officer.

“He hit the officer,” an officer said. “He got to go to jail.”

“I did not swing on the officer, man!” Mims replied. An officer is also heard on the video telling Mims, “I’m fixing to Tase you.”

After police repeatedly told him to put his hands behind his back, an officer uses a Taser on Mims, according to video. When the Taser did not work the first time, the officer used it again and shocked Mims, who drops to the ground, video shows. A caption included at this point in the video from police argued the officer “deployed Taser to gain control.”

Screaming and shrieking goes on for minutes on the dark football field, with many yelling at police to stop using the Taser on Mims. One person is repeatedly heard asking police, “In front of the kids?” A police sergeant helps the officers leave the scene, warning them, “Y’all going to have a fight.”

Birmingham police spokesman Truman Fitzgerald said that the release of the video and the ongoing investigation was an example of how the department was “committed to maintaining a positive relationship with our community members through transparency and open dialogue.”

Givan told AL.com that her legal team was working with the Alabama Education Association to “investigate the incident, gather evidence and pursue legal action against the Birmingham Police Department.”