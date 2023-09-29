In this episode of The Game Informer Show, Marcus discusses his recent hands-on Alan Wake 2 preview session, in which he played both as returning protagonist Alan and newcomer Saga Anderson, an FBI agent looking into a mysterious case. Kyle breaks down his review of Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC, and then Charles shares the bad news that Super Bomberman R 2 is flawed. Lastly, the guys chat about Cocoon, a must-play puzzle game from developer Geometric Interactive and publisher Annapurna Interactive.
Follow us on social media: Alex Van Aken (@itsVanAken), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Charles Harte (@Chuckduck365)
00:00:00 – Intro
00:06:09 – Alan Wake II Preview
00:32:15 – Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC
00:43:30 – Super Bomberman R 2 Review
00:51:00 – Super Bomberman R 2 Spoilers Start
00:54:42 – Super Bomberman R 2 Spoilers End
01:04:29 – Cocoon
01:13:01 – F-Zero 99
01:22:33 – Mortal Kombat 1
01:28:03 – Housekeeping