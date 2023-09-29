In this episode of The Game Informer Show, Marcus discusses his recent hands-on Alan Wake 2 preview session, in which he played both as returning protagonist Alan and newcomer Saga Anderson, an FBI agent looking into a mysterious case. Kyle breaks down his review of Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC, and then Charles shares the bad news that Super Bomberman R 2 is flawed. Lastly, the guys chat about Cocoon, a must-play puzzle game from developer Geometric Interactive and publisher Annapurna Interactive.

The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join host Alex Van Aken every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

00:00:00 – Intro

00:06:09 – Alan Wake II Preview

00:32:15 – Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC

00:43:30 – Super Bomberman R 2 Review

00:51:00 – Super Bomberman R 2 Spoilers Start

00:54:42 – Super Bomberman R 2 Spoilers End

01:04:29 – Cocoon

01:13:01 – F-Zero 99

01:22:33 – Mortal Kombat 1

01:28:03 – Housekeeping