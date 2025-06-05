Cook Children’s Medical Center is urging parents to lock up their firearms as they recorded a significant increase in the number of gun-related injuries among kids.

The situation comes as school is out and children are spending more time at home, which is considered one of the factors for the development. In just the first half of this year, Cook Children’s has already treated 40 firearm injuries, which is nearing the total of 60 for the whole of last year.

Cook Children’s Encourage Parents To Better Lock Up Firearms

The program coordinator at the center, Eric Gonzalez, said the number is significantly higher than they expected and is probably more than what has been recorded in the last three years. He added that the situation is most likely a result of the number of firearms in households, particularly in Texas, and the fact that many of them are not properly stored.

Gonzalez said that there are more and more guns out there every day and that firearms are becoming a prevalent part of the community, especially in Texas. Doctors argue that it is not only handguns that are worrying as BB guns, airsoft guns, and paintball guns can send children to the emergency room, according to CBS News.

The program coordinator added that injuries caused by these items can be quite serious, noting that an airsoft gun can result in two to three inches of penetration. This means that a 9mm handgun can lead to far worse injuries.

To prevent more injuries, Cook Children’s is encouraging parents who own firearms or similar items to follow the so-called “Three T’s.” These are, Talk to your kids, Teach them about gun safety, and Take action by locking up firearms.

More Young Victims of Gun Violence

On top of this, the center produced public service announcements and continues to do community outreach where it gives away lock boxes and cable locks for firearms. Summer vacation is a cause for concern because of sleepovers, which could put children in unfamiliar environments, Fox4News reported.

The situation comes as the United States experienced a sudden rise in firearm mortality among youth in the past few years as firearms became the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in 2020.

Other than firearm deaths, many youth who survive gunshot wounds or have been exposed to gun violence can develop negative behavioral health patterns. This was seen in increased youth suicide risk being linked to communities that are exposed to school shootings, as per KFF.





Originally published on parentherald.com