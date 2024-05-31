Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran in The Irishman (2019), Netflix



Long-time TDS sufferer Robert De Niro has made an appearance at the Biden campaign’s press conference outside the New York courthouse as closing arguments in Donald Trump’s hush money case were under way, making the delusional claim that the US “government will perish from the earth” if the former president is reelected.

Robert De Niro Reflects On 13 Moments From His Life | PEOPLE via People, YouTube

“I mean, this is really… even these people over here are kind of,” the far-Left actor said outside of the Manhattan courthouse, before stopping himself and adding, “It’s kind of crazy. It’s really crazy and this thing… Donald Trump, has created this.”

“He should be telling them not to do this,” De Niro went on, making allusion to the people who showed up to support the former president. “But he’s just… He wants to sell total chaos — which he’s succeeding in some areas and places to do.”

After saying how much he loves New York, the alarmist actor proceeded to imply Trump a terrorist, declaring, “We vowed we would not allow terrorists change our way of life, and we started the Tribeca Festival to bring people back.”

“I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it,” he went on, before claiming, “Donald Trump wants to destroy not only this city but the country and, eventually, he could destroy the world. I owe this city a lot and that’s why it’s so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street, because he doesn’t belong in my city.”

Robert De Niro: – People don’t recognize me anymore | How he looks at fame and his own legacy via Kjersti Flaa, YouTube

De Niro further blabbered, “We, New Yorkers, used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids pretending to be a spokesman, a spokesperson, for himself.”

“He was calling it as himself for himself to fool the press into inflating his net worth; a clown. But this city is pretty accommodating. We make room for clowns. We have them all over the city,” the insufferable actor said as all irony is lost on him.

He further declared, “Around the country, people who didn’t know him as we did, started to support him. They bought into his bulls—t. Trump bought their votes with outrageous lies and empty promises. He got the most religious evangelicals to applaud a sinner who bragged about sexual assault.”

“Somehow he even got self-styled patriots to support a man who called for terminating the constitution,” De Niro claimed, twisting the former president’s words suggesting the “termination” of the constitution could be allowable as he reacted to the news about the Democrat Party colluding with Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes and Ben Stiller as Greg Focker in Meet the Parents (2000), Universal Pictures

Further accusing, without providing any empirical evidence to back his already debunked claim, De Niro added, “And on January 6th rallied an angry mob to threaten democracy; leaving death and destruction in its wake.”

“That’s why I needed to be involved, and wanted to be involved, in the new Biden-Harris ad,” he declared, adding, “Because it shows the violence of Trump and reminds us that he’ll use violence against anyone who stands in the way of his megalomania and greed.”

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Robert De Niro as Murray Franklin in Joker (2019), Warner Bros. Pictures

He then encouraged, “With Trump we have a second chance, and no one is laughing now. This is the time to stop him by voting him out once and for all. WE don’t want to wake up after the election saying, ‘What, again? My God, what the Hell have we done?’ We can’t have that happen again.”

“Yesterday was Memorial Day. It’s a good time to reflect on how Americans fought and died so that we may enjoy the freedoms guaranteed to us by a Democratic government. A Government that, as president Lincoln said, ‘Of the people, by the people, for the people. Shall not perish from the earth.’”

‘Pure evil’: Robert De Niro unleashes on Donald Trump via MSNBC, YouTube

He then baselessly warned, “Under Trump this kind of government will perish from the earth. If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye, that we all take for granted, and elections? Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done.”

“If he gets in, I can tell you right now he will never leave. He will never leave. You know that? He will never leave,” De Niro reiterated. “What does that mean? Is that the country we want to live in? Do we want him running this country? And saying, ‘I’m not leaving. I’m dictator for life’?”

