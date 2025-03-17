Alaskan state representatives will visit Japan this month to court investors for a natural gas project that U.S. President Donald Trump says could pump trillions of dollars into the United States, but Japanese energy firms remain skeptical of the project’s feasibility.

Officials from the state-run Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) and development partner Glenfarne Group will visit “allied Asian nations in late March to update industry leaders on Alaska LNG’s economic and strategic competitive advantages, and discuss opportunities for participation,” said AGDC spokesperson Tim Fitzpatrick.

They want to transport natural gas south from Alaska’s remote north via a $44 billion 1,300-kilometer pipeline, to be shipped as liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said last week that exports could begin by 2030 from a project that could deliver about 3.5 billion cubic feet (99.1 cubic meters) of gas per day.