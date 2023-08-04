The province of Alberta has withdrawn its support for a bid centred around Calgary/Edmonton to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, weeks after the Australia state of Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games.

Alberta’s tourism minister, Joseph Schow, said that cost was behind the decision.

“It’s not a good deal for Alberta,” he said, according to the Calgary Herald. “When it comes down to it, it has to be a good deal for Alberta taxpayers and this just wasn’t that.”

The announcement was blow for the embattled Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) after Hamilton, Ontario, which hosted the inaugural Games in 1930, suspended its bid and Victoria withdrew as 2026 host due to projected cost overruns.

“Commonwealth Sport Canada has been informed by the Alberta government that they have decided to discontinue the exploration of a 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid,” said Commonwealth Sport Canada in a statement.

“We believe the recent decision by the Victorian government to withdraw from the 2026 Commonwealth Games was a significant factor in Alberta’s decision, as well as an over-dependence on taxpayer’s support for the planning and delivery of the Games.

“Commonwealth Sport Canada is profoundly disappointed in Alberta government’s decision but respects their right to make this decision”.

The Alberta government had committed up to $2m and the city of Edmonton another $1m to explore the feasibility of hosting the Games.

Commonwealth Sport Canada had said it expected to complete the feasibility study in August when a decision would be made on whether to submit a formal bid. That decision has now been made for them.

The office of Calgary’s mayor, Jyoti Gondek, said in an emailed statement to the CBC that without the support of the province the bid was finished. “The provincial government’s decision to withdraw from Alberta’s 2030 Commonwealth Games bid process effectively terminates the bid and the City of Calgary’s participation,” the statement said.

In July in Australia, Victoria’s premier, Daniel Andrews, pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games, saying said the cost had increased from the original $2.6bn budget to an estimated $6-7bn.

With Reuters