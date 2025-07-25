Image: Supplied

Property developer Aldar has set a new benchmark for Abu Dhabi’s high-end real estate market, announcing the sale of an eight-bedroom beachfront mansion on Saadiyat Island’s Faya Al Saadiyat development for Dhs400m ($109m), the highest-ever recorded price for a residential property in the emirate.

The deal comes months after Aldar sold a penthouse at the nearby Nobu Residences for Dhs137m, underlining strong demand for ultra-luxury real estate in the UAE capital, particularly among high-net-worth individuals and overseas buyers.

Spanning 6,561 square metres and located within the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the mansion offers panoramic views of the sea and surrounding greenery.

It includes a private car gallery, golf simulator, cinema, wellness and fitness suites, and a beachfront pool.

The interiors were designed by UK-based firm 1508 London and Nordic Office Architects, with an emphasis on open-plan living and minimalist design using local materials.

“This record transaction at Faya Al Saadiyat sets a new benchmark for luxury real estate in Abu Dhabi,” said Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development. “It underscores the strong demand for ultra-premium beachfront homes and reflects the success of the emirate’s long-term urban and investment strategies.”

Aldar mansion sale reflects Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred destination

The sale also highlights Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a preferred destination for international investors, supported by visa reforms, infrastructure investments, and cultural offerings.

In H1 2025, Aldar reported Dhs5bn in property sales on Saadiyat Island alone.

Expatriates made up 86 per cent of buyers, with 40 per cent purchasing from overseas.

Top nationalities included Russians, French, British, Chinese, and Americans.

The new owner of the Dhs400m mansion was not disclosed.

Ghazi Saeed Al Ateibi, executive director at the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), said: “Abu Dhabi is a world-leading destination for real estate investment, backed by transparent governance and strong regulation. Transactions of this size signal growing confidence in the maturity of the market.”

Faya Al Saadiyat, a gated development of 21 homes, is scheduled for completion in 2028.

It includes two mansions and 19 six- and seven-bedroom villas. The community is targeting Estidama 3 Pearl and Fitwel certifications, with sustainability features such as energy-efficient systems and water-saving technologies.

Located near the Saadiyat Cultural District, residents will have direct access to key cultural institutions including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Museum, as well as new retail and dining hubs like Saadiyat Grove.