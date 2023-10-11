All too soon, Christmas is in the air. The weather’s getting warmer, stores are already setting up their Christmas displays… and ALDI’s next-level advent calendars are back!

From Wednesday, October 18, ALDI’s unbelievable advent calendars will be back in stock. There’ll be a total of seven children and five adult-themed advent calendars in store, meaning there’s something for absolutely everyone. And with prices starting at just $3.99, there’s something for every budget, too.

What are ALDI’s 2023 advent calendars?

It’s fair to say ALDI’s 2023 advent calendar range is pretty schmick. Headlining the range this year is the 25th Avenue Jewellery Advent Calendar which includes a bracelet with 12 charms.

For skincare enthusiasts, there’s the Lacura Skin Science 12 Days of Caviar Illumination, filled with 12 beautiful gifts from the ALDI fan-favourite skincare range. If you’re looking for some new scents to spice up your home, the Scents of the Season Candle set is the one for you.

And anyone looking to expand their hot beverage options can indulge in the Pukka Tea or L’Or Coffee Capsule Calendars which include 12 different teas of coffee capsules.

The children’s range of advent calendars includes licensed favourites like Paw Patrol, Barbie and Peppa Pig.

Here’s a full list of the advent calendars on offer at ALDI in 2023:

25 th Avenue Jewellery Advent Calendar – $19.99

Pukka Tea Advent Calendar – $19.99

Vittoria Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsule Advent Calendar – $19.99

Lacura Skin Science 12 Days of Caviar Illumination – $29.99

Scents of the Season Candle Set 12pk – $34.99

Kid’s Licensed Advent Calendar 75g (Paw Patrol, Barbie, Minions or Peppa Pig) – $3.99

Cadbury Advent Calendar 90g – $4.99

Chupa Chups Advent Calendar 192g – $6.99

Kinder Advent Calendar 141g – $9.99

Bilt Advent Calendar – $14.99

Storybook Collection Advent Calendar – $17.99

Sienna or Street King Advent Calendar – $24.99

If you’re set on getting any of these advent calendars for yourself you’ll find them in ALDI’s famous middle aisle from October 18. From there you’ll just have to resist opening them until December!

This article has been updated since its original publication date.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI Australia