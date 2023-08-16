Alec Baldwin likely thought he was out of the woods when it came to facing consequences for the fatal shooting that occurred on the set of his movie Rust back in 2021, claiming the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after prosecutors dropped all charges against him earlier this year.

Unfortunately for Baldwin, however, he just learned the hard way that this is not the case, as he could still be charged after a damning new report came out.

New Gun Analysis Spells Bad News For Baldwin

The New York Post reported that a new gun analysis report has concluded that Baldwin, 65, did in fact pull the trigger on the film set that fateful day, something that he has repeatedly denied.

Released on Tuesday, the report was drawn up by experts in ballistics and forensic testing based in Arizona and New Mexico, who examined the Colt .45 revolver as well as markings found on a spent cartridge. They concluded that the trigger had to have been pulled or depressed.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” experts led by Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services in Arizona wrote in the report.

“This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” they continued.

New Mexico special prosecutor Kari Morrissey responded to the report by saying that there will be a formal announcement at some point as to whether charges against Baldwin will be refiled, but she did not give any specific date for this. She added to Fox News that new charges against Baldwin are being “considered,” but a “final decision” has yet to be made.

Baldwin Claims He Didn’t Pull The Trigger

Baldwin has repeatedly claimed that he did not pull the trigger when the gun he was holding went off on the set of Rust in New Mexico on October 21, 2021, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled — I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin told ABC News in December of 2021. “No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

When asked how a real bullet ended up in the gun, Baldwin replied, “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun — a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Prosecutors announced back in April that they were dropping an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin without prejudice.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s lawyers told The Post at the time.

Baldwin’s Political Views

Baldwin has been known for decades for both his violently erratic temper and his radically liberal views. During Donald Trump’s presidency, Baldwin frequently portrayed him on “Saturday Night Live!” in a negative way.

“What you see with Trump is how Hitler got elected,” Baldwin told GQ in a 2017 interview, one of many he gave blasting Trump over the years.

Back in 2020, Baldwin blamed the millions of people who voted for Trump for the “near moral collapse of this country.”

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy,” Baldwin tweeted at the time, according to The Hill. “It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised, and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims.”

“The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function,’” he continued.

“And the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims,” Baldwin added. “The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters.”

Baldwin has been noticeably quieter about politics since the shooting that claimed Hutchins’ life. Many felt that the charges being dropped against him was a tragic miscarriage of justice, so there will be much rejoicing if charges are filed against him again.

Only time will tell how this all turns out for Baldwin.